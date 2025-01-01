 

MADURO repatria a 190 VENEZOLANOS con orden de DEPORTACIÓN en EE.UU. | El Comercio

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

#Venezuela repatrió el lunes a 190 connacionales con órdenes de #deportación en #EstadosUnidos, como parte de un acuerdo que el presidente #NicolásMaduro calificó de “primer paso” para restablecer las relaciones con Washington desde la llegada de #DonaldTrump a la Casa Blanca.

Canal oficial del diario El Comercio de Lima, Perú.

Suscríbete: http://goo.gl/UWBivf

Sitio web: http://elcomercio.pe

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elcomercio.pe
Twitter: https://twitter.com/elcomercio
Instagram: http://instagram.com/elcomercio
Discord: https://discord.gg/elcomercio

#elcomercio #noticiasperu #mundo #internacionales

Noticias adicionales en EL COMERCIO

MADURO repatria a 190 VENEZOLANOS con orden de DEPORTACIÓN en EE.UU. | El Comercio

LA ÚLTIMA OBSESIÓN DE ELON MUSK: quiere comprar CHATGTP | El Comercio

CONGRESISTAS tuvieron un ELEVADO INCREMENTO de su PATRIMONIO | El Comercio

ITALIA: Policía detiene a casi 150 miembros de la mafia siciliana COSA NOSTRA | El Comercio

¿MARCO RUBIO Y MIKE WALTZ PONDRÁN EN RIESGO LAS RELACIONES ENTRE CHINA y EE.UU.? | El Comercio

TRUMP lanza FUERTE AMENAZA contra HAMÁS sí es que NO LIBERA a REHENES de ISRAEL | El Comercio

LA EVOLUCIÓN del VÍNCULO entre PUTIN y KIM JONG UN que PREOCUPA al MUNDO | El Comercio

Sicarios ACRIBILLAN en CARABAYLLO a ex congresista ÓSCAR MEDELIUS | El Comercio

CRISIS POLÍTICA en COLOMBIA: PETRO PIERDE su GABINETE por diferencias | El Comercio

Asesinan al excongresista ÓSCAR MEDELIUS de 20 balazos en CARABAYLLO | El Comercio

🔴 CONTINÚA JUICIO CONTRA MARTÍN VIZCARRA POR PRESUNTOS PAGOS ILÍCITOS | EN VIVO | El Comercio

87% quiere al MINISTRO SANTIVÁÑEZ fuera y 46% aprueba gestión del ALCALDE DE LIMA | Mirada de Fondo

MI OPINIÓN SOBRE LOS PUNTOS QUE PIERDE LA U ANTE COMERCIANTES UNIDOS | Fleischman en línea

TRUMP promete que ELON MUSK lo ayudará a “DESCUBRIR FRAUDES MULTIMILLONARIOS” | El Comercio

ALIANZA LIMA TIENE TODO PARA ELIMINAR A NACIONAL POR ESTA RAZÓN | Fleischman en Línea

Además hoy día 12 de Febrero en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de

EL COMERCIO

Todos los videos desde el canal EL COMERCIO en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos