#Venezuela repatrió el lunes a 190 connacionales con órdenes de #deportación en #EstadosUnidos, como parte de un acuerdo que el presidente #NicolásMaduro calificó de “primer paso” para restablecer las relaciones con Washington desde la llegada de #DonaldTrump a la Casa Blanca.
