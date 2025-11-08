GRABADO el 08-11-2025

UNIVERSITARIO VS GARCILASO EN VIVO TORNEO CLAUSURA 2025 El Comercio

Universitario de Deportes recibe hoy, viernes 7 de noviembre de 2025 a Deportivo Garcilaso en el Estadio Monumental en un compromiso correspondiente a la jornada 18 del Torneo Clausura de la Liga 1 2025. El partido está programado para las 9:00 p.m. (hora peruana) y será transmitido en vivo por GOLPERU. La U vivirá un momento especial al ser homenajeada por su tricampeonato, mientras que el cuadro cusqueño llega con la urgencia de asegurar un cupo internacional.

deportes Perú Liga1 Universitario DeportivoGarcilaso TorneoClausura campeonato fútbolperuano

Canal oficial del diario El Comercio de Lima, Perú.

Suscríbete: http://goo.gl/UWBivf

Sitio web: http://elcomercio.pe

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elcomercio.pe
Twitter: https://twitter.com/elcomercio
Instagram: http://instagram.com/elcomercio
Discord: https://discord.gg/elcomercio

elcomercio noticiasperu mundo internacionales

Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN VIVO
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN VIVO POR INTERNET
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN VIVO ONLINE
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN VIVO HOY
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN VIVO GRATIS
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN VIVO POR INTERNET GRATIS
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN DIRECTO
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN DIRECTO GRATIS
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN DIRECTO ONLINE
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN DIRECTO POR INTERNET
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN DIRECTO HOY
Universitario vs. GARCILASO EN VIVO
Universitario vs. GARCILASO GRATIS
Dónde ver Universitario vs. GARCILASO
Universitario vs. GARCILASO GOLPERU
Universitario vs. GARCILASO LIGA 1 GOLPERU
Universitario vs. GARCILASO Movistar
Universitario vs. GARCILASO GOLTV
Universitario vs. GARCILASO Fútbol Libre
GOLPERU EN VIVO
VER GOLPERU EN VIVO

Desde EL COMERCIO

Tensión en la frontera EE.UU.-México tras presuntos ataques a la Patrulla Fronteriza El Comercio.

Crhiss Vanger: el tiktoker peruano acusado de estafa millonaria y en la mira de la SBS El Comercio.

UNIVERSITARIO VS GARCILASO EN VIVO TORNEO CLAUSURA 2025 El Comercio.

CONGRESO: Subcomisión aprueba informe que inhabilita por 10 años a BETSSY CHÁVEZ y PEDRO CASTILLO.

Crean División de Investigación de Extorsiones ante incremento de delitos El Comercio.

Polémica en Miss Universo 2025: ¿Quién es Nawat Itsaragrisil y qué pasó con Miss México? EC.

Betssy Chávez: Congreso evalúa su inhabilitación política por 10 años El Comercio.

Congreso evalúa inhabilitar a Betssy Chávez por intento de golpe de Estado.

Congreso propone citar al canciller Hugo de Zela por crisis diplomática con México El Comercio.

Capturan a presunto extorsionador mientras exigía cupos a un chofer.

INPE realiza megaoperativo sorpresa en el penal Castro Castro.

NOTICIAS PERÚ 7 DE NOVIEMBRE: EVALÚAN INHABILITAR A BETSSY CHÁVEZ POR GOLPE DE ESTADO.

CACHO VS MACHO - DOS DIVOS, UN SOLO ESPEJO UNO MÁS ENVIVO.

Rosalía revela detalles de LUX, su nuevo álbum Somos.

Presidenta Sheinbaum anuncia plan contra abusadores tras sufrir agresión El Comercio.

Además hoy día 09 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

EL COMERCIO

video

Tensión en la frontera EE.UU.-México tras presuntos ataques a la Patrulla Fronteriza El Comercio

video

Crhiss Vanger: el tiktoker peruano acusado de estafa millonaria y en la mira de la SBS El Comercio

video

UNIVERSITARIO VS GARCILASO EN VIVO TORNEO CLAUSURA 2025 El Comercio

video

CONGRESO: Subcomisión aprueba informe que inhabilita por 10 años a BETSSY CHÁVEZ y PEDRO CASTILLO

video

Crean División de Investigación de Extorsiones ante incremento de delitos El Comercio

video

Polémica en Miss Universo 2025: ¿Quién es Nawat Itsaragrisil y qué pasó con Miss México? EC

video

Betssy Chávez: Congreso evalúa su inhabilitación política por 10 años El Comercio

video

Congreso evalúa inhabilitar a Betssy Chávez por intento de golpe de Estado

video

Congreso propone citar al canciller Hugo de Zela por crisis diplomática con México El Comercio

video

Capturan a presunto extorsionador mientras exigía cupos a un chofer

video

INPE realiza megaoperativo sorpresa en el penal Castro Castro

video

NOTICIAS PERÚ 7 DE NOVIEMBRE: EVALÚAN INHABILITAR A BETSSY CHÁVEZ POR GOLPE DE ESTADO

video

CACHO VS MACHO - DOS DIVOS, UN SOLO ESPEJO UNO MÁS ENVIVO

video

Rosalía revela detalles de LUX, su nuevo álbum Somos

video

Presidenta Sheinbaum anuncia plan contra abusadores tras sufrir agresión El Comercio

Todos los videos desde EL COMERCIO en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Aniversario de la provincia de Camaná (Arequipa)

Aniversario de la provincia de Camaná (Arequipa)

Semana Nacional Forestal

Semana Nacional Forestal

Día del Exportador

Día del Exportador

Semana Internacional de la Ciencia y la Paz

Semana Internacional de la Ciencia y la Paz

Festival de la Salchicha Huachana

Festival de la Salchicha Huachana

Nacimiento del compositor Francisco Reyes Pinglo

Nacimiento del compositor Francisco Reyes Pinglo

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es domingo, 09 de noviembre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

21º Lima
3.38
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo