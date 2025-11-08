EE.UU. acusa a IRÁN de PLANEAR asesinato contra embajadora israelí en MÉXICO Gestión
Estados Unidos e Israel acusaron a Irán de conspirar para asesinar a la embajadora israelí en México, Einat Kranz Neiger. Según funcionarios estadounidenses, la Fuerza Quds de Irán habría iniciado el plan a finales de 2024, pero fue frustrado. Irán lo niega y califica la acusación como una gran mentira, mientras que el gobierno mexicano asegura no tener reportes oficiales del supuesto complot. El caso ocurre en medio de tensiones crecientes entre Irán e Israel.
