GRABADO el 05-11-2025

Putin muestra apoyo limitado a Venezuela Gestión

¿Quieres entender el mundo sin ruido?
Únete a nuestra comunidad y forma parte del cambio.

GestiónNewsroomLive NoticiasGlobales AnálisisGeopolítico EconomíaMundial IA Geopolítica LatinosEnUSA NoticiasEnEspañol

Suscríbete y activa la campana para no perderte nuestro análisis diario.

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Web oficial: https://gestion.pe/mundo/
LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/3HYIET0
X (Twitter): http://bit.ly/4noZtX9
TikTok: http://bit.ly/4evB6TO

Desde Diario Gestión

Régimen chavista sigue deteniendo a opositores Gestión.

Noticias 5 de noviembre: TRUMP ESTALLA CONTRA MAMDANI POR 'FUTURO' DE NUEVA YORK  Noticiero.

Putin muestra apoyo limitado a Venezuela Gestión.

PUTIN responde a TRUMP sobre acusaciones de PRUEBAS NUCLEARES SECRETAS Gestión.

LAS TRES OPCIONES MILITARES QUE EVALÚA TRUMP CONTRA MADURO RADAR24.

Por qué Venezuela sería el puente de operaciones iraníes en América I Gestión.

Promigas explica trato directo y controversia por contrato con el Estado peruano Gestión.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI RETA A TRUMP TRAS GANAR LAS ELECCIONES EN NUEVA YORK Gestión.

¿Quién es ZOHRAN MAMDANI y por qué TRUMP lo detesta y tema por NUEVA YORK? Gestión.

Noticias 5 de noviembre: TRUMP ESTALLA TRAS TRIUNFO DE ZOHRAN MAMDANI EN NUEVA YORK Noticiero.

Avión de carga de UPS se estrella tras despegar en EE.UU. y deja al menos siete víctimas Gestión.

EJÉRCITO Y ARMAS VENEZOLANAS BAJO VIGILANCIA DE EE.UU. I radarclips.

DETIENEN A HOMBRE QUE TOCO E INTENTÓ BESAR A LA PRESIDENTA DE MÉXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM Gestión.

Impacto elecciones 2026 en créditos: Banco Pichincha analiza riesgos y oportunidades Perú CADE2025.

Este es el verdadero plan de EE. UU contra Maduro Gestión.

Además hoy día 06 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Diario Gestión

video

Régimen chavista sigue deteniendo a opositores Gestión

video

Noticias 5 de noviembre: TRUMP ESTALLA CONTRA MAMDANI POR 'FUTURO' DE NUEVA YORK  Noticiero

video

Putin muestra apoyo limitado a Venezuela Gestión

video

PUTIN responde a TRUMP sobre acusaciones de PRUEBAS NUCLEARES SECRETAS Gestión

video

LAS TRES OPCIONES MILITARES QUE EVALÚA TRUMP CONTRA MADURO RADAR24

video

Por qué Venezuela sería el puente de operaciones iraníes en América I Gestión

video

Promigas explica trato directo y controversia por contrato con el Estado peruano Gestión

video

ZOHRAN MAMDANI RETA A TRUMP TRAS GANAR LAS ELECCIONES EN NUEVA YORK Gestión

video

¿Quién es ZOHRAN MAMDANI y por qué TRUMP lo detesta y tema por NUEVA YORK? Gestión

video

Noticias 5 de noviembre: TRUMP ESTALLA TRAS TRIUNFO DE ZOHRAN MAMDANI EN NUEVA YORK Noticiero

video

Avión de carga de UPS se estrella tras despegar en EE.UU. y deja al menos siete víctimas Gestión

video

EJÉRCITO Y ARMAS VENEZOLANAS BAJO VIGILANCIA DE EE.UU. I radarclips

video

DETIENEN A HOMBRE QUE TOCO E INTENTÓ BESAR A LA PRESIDENTA DE MÉXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM Gestión

video

Impacto elecciones 2026 en créditos: Banco Pichincha analiza riesgos y oportunidades Perú CADE2025

video

Este es el verdadero plan de EE. UU contra Maduro Gestión

Todos los videos desde Diario Gestión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día internacional contra la violencia y el acoso en la escuela, incluido el ciberacoso

Día internacional contra la violencia y el acoso en la escuela, incluido el ciberacoso

Festividad de San Martín de Porres en Huancayo (Junín)

Festividad de San Martín de Porres en Huancayo (Junín)

Día de la Canción Ayacuchana

Día de la Canción Ayacuchana

Día Internacional para la Prevención de la Explotación del Medio Ambiente en la Guerra y los Conflictos Armados

Día Internacional para la Prevención de la Explotación del Medio Ambiente en la Guerra y los Conflictos Armados

Día de la Infantería de Marina

Día de la Infantería de Marina

Semana Nacional Forestal

Semana Nacional Forestal

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es jueves, 06 de noviembre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

21º Lima
3.38
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo