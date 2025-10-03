GRABADO el 03-10-2025

LOÚLTIMO: IMÁGENES del MORTAL ATAQUE contra 'NARCOBUQUE' frente a COSTAS de VENEZUELA Gestión

LOÚLTIMO: IMÁGENES del MORTAL ATAQUE contra 'NARCOBUQUE' frente a COSTAS de VENEZUELA Gestión

venezuela petehegseth estadosunidos caribe

¿Quieres entender el mundo sin ruido?
Únete a nuestra comunidad y forma parte del cambio.

GestiónNewsroomLive NoticiasGlobales AnálisisGeopolítico EconomíaMundial IA Geopolítica LatinosEnUSA NoticiasEnEspañol

Suscríbete y activa la campana para no perderte nuestro análisis diario.

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Web oficial: https://gestion.pe/mundo/
LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/3HYIET0
X (Twitter): http://bit.ly/4noZtX9
TikTok: http://bit.ly/4evB6TO

Desde Diario Gestión

NUEVO ATAQUE a 'narcolancha' en el MAR CARIBE deja cuatro muertos RadarClips.

¿Qué se sabe del CUARTO MORTAL ATAQUE de EEUU contra un narcobuque en el CARIBE? Gestión.

Noticias de 3 de octubre: MADURO ASUSTADO POR AVIONES CAZAS DE EEUU CERCA A VENEZUELA  Noticiero.

MUEREN 2 MILITARES luego que helicóptero de la Aviación Militar se ESTRELLÓ en VENEZUELA Gestión.

LOÚLTIMO: IMÁGENES del MORTAL ATAQUE contra 'NARCOBUQUE' frente a COSTAS de VENEZUELA Gestión.

¿Quién era CARACAS, uno de los líderes del TREN DE ARAGUA, que fue capturado en COLOMBIA? Gestión.

PÁNICO EN CHINA TRAS SHOW DE DRONES QUE SALIÓ MAL Gestión.

Noticias 2 de octubre: TRUMP DECLARA OFICIALMENTE 'CONFLICTO ARMADO' CONTRA CÁRTELES  Noticiero.

Tren de aragua está fragmentado pero sigue siendo peligroso.

¿Qué implica que TRUMP declare CONFLICTO ARMADO contra CÁRTELES DE DROGA? Gestión.

Milei permite ingreso de tropas de EE.UU. en medio de crisis económica en ARGENTINA Gestión.

TREN DE ARAGUA DIVIDE AL CHAVISMO RADAR24.

¿Por qué el SENADO de MÉXICO aprobó el ingreso de MILITARES de EE.UU. a VERACRUZ? Gestión.

Noticias de 2 de octubre: MÉXICO APRUEBA INGRESO DE TROPAS DE EEUU A VERACRUZ  Noticiero.

Así fue el ABORDAJE del EJÉRCITO DE ISRAEL a la flotilla de activistas en GAZA Gestión.

Además hoy día 03 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Diario Gestión

video

NUEVO ATAQUE a 'narcolancha' en el MAR CARIBE deja cuatro muertos RadarClips

video

¿Qué se sabe del CUARTO MORTAL ATAQUE de EEUU contra un narcobuque en el CARIBE? Gestión

video

Noticias de 3 de octubre: MADURO ASUSTADO POR AVIONES CAZAS DE EEUU CERCA A VENEZUELA  Noticiero

video

MUEREN 2 MILITARES luego que helicóptero de la Aviación Militar se ESTRELLÓ en VENEZUELA Gestión

video

LOÚLTIMO: IMÁGENES del MORTAL ATAQUE contra 'NARCOBUQUE' frente a COSTAS de VENEZUELA Gestión

video

¿Quién era CARACAS, uno de los líderes del TREN DE ARAGUA, que fue capturado en COLOMBIA? Gestión

video

PÁNICO EN CHINA TRAS SHOW DE DRONES QUE SALIÓ MAL Gestión

video

Noticias 2 de octubre: TRUMP DECLARA OFICIALMENTE 'CONFLICTO ARMADO' CONTRA CÁRTELES  Noticiero

video

Tren de aragua está fragmentado pero sigue siendo peligroso

video

¿Qué implica que TRUMP declare CONFLICTO ARMADO contra CÁRTELES DE DROGA? Gestión

video

Milei permite ingreso de tropas de EE.UU. en medio de crisis económica en ARGENTINA Gestión

video

TREN DE ARAGUA DIVIDE AL CHAVISMO RADAR24

video

¿Por qué el SENADO de MÉXICO aprobó el ingreso de MILITARES de EE.UU. a VERACRUZ? Gestión

video

Noticias de 2 de octubre: MÉXICO APRUEBA INGRESO DE TROPAS DE EEUU A VERACRUZ  Noticiero

video

Así fue el ABORDAJE del EJÉRCITO DE ISRAEL a la flotilla de activistas en GAZA Gestión

Todos los videos desde Diario Gestión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Carrera Internacional de Balsas por el Río Amazonas

Carrera Internacional de Balsas por el Río Amazonas

Semana Jubilar de Piura

Semana Jubilar de Piura

Fundación de la Real Academia Española de la Lengua

Fundación de la Real Academia Española de la Lengua

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Reunificación de Alemania

Reunificación de Alemania

Expo Amazónica

Expo Amazónica

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es viernes, 03 de octubre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.49
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo