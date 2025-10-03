LOÚLTIMO: IMÁGENES del MORTAL ATAQUE contra 'NARCOBUQUE' frente a COSTAS de VENEZUELA Gestión
LOÚLTIMO: IMÁGENES del MORTAL ATAQUE contra 'NARCOBUQUE' frente a COSTAS de VENEZUELA Gestión
venezuela petehegseth estadosunidos caribe
¿Quieres entender el mundo sin ruido?
Únete a nuestra comunidad y forma parte del cambio.
GestiónNewsroomLive NoticiasGlobales AnálisisGeopolítico EconomíaMundial IA Geopolítica LatinosEnUSA NoticiasEnEspañol
Suscríbete y activa la campana para no perderte nuestro análisis diario.
Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:
Web oficial: https://gestion.pe/mundo/
LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/3HYIET0
X (Twitter): http://bit.ly/4noZtX9
TikTok: http://bit.ly/4evB6TO
Desde Diario Gestión
NUEVO ATAQUE a 'narcolancha' en el MAR CARIBE deja cuatro muertos RadarClips.
¿Qué se sabe del CUARTO MORTAL ATAQUE de EEUU contra un narcobuque en el CARIBE? Gestión.
Noticias de 3 de octubre: MADURO ASUSTADO POR AVIONES CAZAS DE EEUU CERCA A VENEZUELA Noticiero.
MUEREN 2 MILITARES luego que helicóptero de la Aviación Militar se ESTRELLÓ en VENEZUELA Gestión.
LOÚLTIMO: IMÁGENES del MORTAL ATAQUE contra 'NARCOBUQUE' frente a COSTAS de VENEZUELA Gestión.
¿Quién era CARACAS, uno de los líderes del TREN DE ARAGUA, que fue capturado en COLOMBIA? Gestión.
PÁNICO EN CHINA TRAS SHOW DE DRONES QUE SALIÓ MAL Gestión.
Noticias 2 de octubre: TRUMP DECLARA OFICIALMENTE 'CONFLICTO ARMADO' CONTRA CÁRTELES Noticiero.
Tren de aragua está fragmentado pero sigue siendo peligroso.
¿Qué implica que TRUMP declare CONFLICTO ARMADO contra CÁRTELES DE DROGA? Gestión.
Milei permite ingreso de tropas de EE.UU. en medio de crisis económica en ARGENTINA Gestión.
TREN DE ARAGUA DIVIDE AL CHAVISMO RADAR24.
¿Por qué el SENADO de MÉXICO aprobó el ingreso de MILITARES de EE.UU. a VERACRUZ? Gestión.
Noticias de 2 de octubre: MÉXICO APRUEBA INGRESO DE TROPAS DE EEUU A VERACRUZ Noticiero.
Así fue el ABORDAJE del EJÉRCITO DE ISRAEL a la flotilla de activistas en GAZA Gestión.
Además hoy día 03 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.
Diario Gestión
Todos los videos desde Diario Gestión en Youtube.