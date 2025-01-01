 

CONGRESISTAS tuvieron un ELEVADO INCREMENTO de su PATRIMONIO | El Comercio

Los congresistas #EdgarTello (#PodemosPerú), Idelso García (Alianza para el Progreso) y Raúl Doroteo (#AcciónPopular) incrementaron considerablemente sus ingresos y bienes desde mediados del 2021, cuando asumieron el cargo. En el caso de Tello, el crecimiento de su patrimonio fue de 39,344%.

