GRABADO el 08-11-2025

REACCIONES a la TRICAMPEONATO de UNIVERSITARIO de DEPORTES: CELEBRACIÓN APAGÓN Depor

Universitario de Deportes es el TRICAMPEÓN del fútbol peruano y tras el Universitario 0-0 Deportivo Garcilaso, los hinchas cremas celebraron en una auténtica fiesta el logró del tan ansiado "Tri". Los hinchas de la U conversaron con Depor al final del partido y nos contaron su emoción ahora por el Tetra y enviaron un mensaje a los hinchas de Alianza Lima.



alianzalima universitariodeportes tricampeones tricampeon futbolperuano



¡Descubre más noticias y mantente actualizado con nosotros!



https://depor.com/



¡Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales para más contenido!



Facebook: https://bit.ly/494GskH

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3x9fYB2

TikTok: https://bit.ly/3esOl7t



¡Únete a nuestra comunidad y no te pierdas ni un detalle!



Universitario vs Deportivo Garcilaso

fecha 18 Torneo Clausura 2025

tricampeonato Universitario

Liga 1 México Perú transmisión GOLPERU

duelo Universitario Garcilaso estadio Monumental

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN VIVO

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN VIVO POR INTERNET

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN VIVO ONLINE

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN VIVO HOY

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN VIVO GRATIS

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN VIVO POR INTERNET GRATIS

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN DIRECTO

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN DIRECTO GRATIS

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN DIRECTO ONLINE

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN DIRECTO POR INTERNET

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN DIRECTO HOY

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso EN VIVO

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso GRATIS

Dónde ver Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso L1 MAX

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso LIGA 1 MAX

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso DIRECTV

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso Claro TV

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso Best Cable

Universitario vs. Deportivo Garcilaso Fútbol Libre

L1 MAX EN VIVO

LIGA 1 MAX EN VIVO

DIRECTV EN VIVO

Claro TV EN VIVO

Best Cable EN VIVO

Fútbol Libre EN VIVO

Desde Las Gradas

reacciones

reaccion universitario de deportes

Desde Diario Depor

JUGADORES de UNIVERSITARIO DE DEPORTS explican las CLAVES del TRICAMPEONATO Depor.

¿QUÉ TRICAMPEONATO FUE MEJOR EN UNIVERSITARIO DE DEPORTES: 98-99-2000 o 2023-24-25? Reacción Depor.

REACCIONES a la TRICAMPEONATO de UNIVERSITARIO de DEPORTES: CELEBRACIÓN APAGÓN Depor.

UNIVERSITARIO VS. DEPORTIVO GARCILASO EN VIVO LA FIESTA DEL TRICAMPEONATO DE LA U Stream Depor.

Hinchas de ALIANZA LIMA reaccionan tras AGÓNICO empate ALIANZA LIMA 2-2 MELGAR Depor.

¡HASTA LAS LÁGRIMAS! Así fue la emocionante celebración de un abuelito tras el tricampeonato Depor.

Valera anotó el gol que le dio el tricampeonato a la U Depor.

¡DÍA HISTÓRICO PARA LOS CREMAS! Universitario es tricampeón del fútbol peruano y así lo vivimos..

UNIVERSITARIO VS. ADT EN VIVO TORNEO CLAUSURA FECHA 16 Stream Depor.

Los mejores del Sporting Cristal vs. Universitario uno por uno Depor.

Hinchas de Sporting Cristal estallan tras derrota 01 ante la Universitario Depor.

Así gritamos el gol de Alex Valera que le dio el triunfo a Universitario Depor.

UNIVERSITARIO VS. SPORTING CRISTAL EN VIVO TORNEO CLAUSURA FECHA 14 Stream Depor.

¿EVITARÁN EL TRI? REACCIONES de hinchas de ALIANZA LIMA tras ALIANZA LIMA 3-1 SPORT BOYS Depor.

FELIPE CHÁVEZ: DEBUT tardío y SIN CONEXIÓN en la SELECCIÓN PERUANA Depor.

Además hoy día 09 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS Diario Depor

Todos los videos desde Diario Depor en Youtube.