REACCIONES a la TRICAMPEONATO de UNIVERSITARIO de DEPORTES: CELEBRACIÓN APAGÓN Depor
Universitario de Deportes es el TRICAMPEÓN del fútbol peruano y tras el Universitario 0-0 Deportivo Garcilaso, los hinchas cremas celebraron en una auténtica fiesta el logró del tan ansiado "Tri". Los hinchas de la U conversaron con Depor al final del partido y nos contaron su emoción ahora por el Tetra y enviaron un mensaje a los hinchas de Alianza Lima.
alianzalima universitariodeportes tricampeones tricampeon futbolperuano
