UNIVERSITARIO VS RIVER EN VIVO COPA LIBERTADORES 2025 Stream Depor
Este martes 27 de mayo, Universitario vs. River Plate se ven las caras en el Estadio La Huerta de Asunción, en compromiso válido por la última fecha del Grupo B de la Copa Libertadores 2025. ¿A qué hora se juega este partido? El duelo está programado para las 7:30 p.m., según el horario de Perú, Colombia y Ecuador con una hora más en países como Chile, Bolivia y Venezuela y con dos horas más en Argentina, Paraguay, Brasil y Uruguay.
Universitario Universitarioenvivo UniversitariovsRiver
¡Descubre más noticias y mantente actualizado con nosotros!
https://depor.com/
¡Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales para más contenido!
Facebook: https://bit.ly/494GskH
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3x9fYB2
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3esOl7t
¡Únete a nuestra comunidad y no te pierdas ni un detalle!
Universitario
River Plate
Copa Libertadores 2025
Estadio Monumental de Ate
Fabián Bustos
Marcelo Gallardo
Grupo B Copa Libertadores
Fútbol peruano
Fútbol argentino
Partido en vivo
Transmisión en directo
Alineaciones Universitario vs River Plate
Historial Universitario vs River Plate
Resultados Copa Libertadores
Noticias deportivas
Debut Universitario Libertadores
River Plate favorito
Fixture Copa Libertadores 2025
Universitario localía
River Plate visitante
Universitario vs. River Plate EN VIVO HOY
Universitario vs. River Plate partido completo
Universitario vs. River Plate EN VIVO 2025
Universitario vs. River Plate EN VIVO RESUMEN
Universitario vs. River Plate EN VIVO
Universitario vs. River Plate EN VIVO COMPLETO
Universitario vs. River Plate EN VIVO GRATIS
Universitario vs. River Plate EN VIVO ONLINE
Universitario vs. River Plate reacción
Universitario vs. River Plate reacciones en vivo
Universitario vs. River Plate resumen
Universitario vs. River Plate hoy
Universitario vs. River Plate GOLES
Universitario vs. River Plate Estadio Monumental
Resumen de Universitario vs. River Plate
Partido completo Universitario vs. River Plate
Resumen completo Universitario vs. River Plate
Universitario vs. River Plate EN VIVO
Universitario vs River Plate Telefé
Universitario vs. River Plate ESPN
Universitario vs. River Plate Disney Plus
Universitario vs. River Plate Pelota Libre TV
Universitario vs. River Plate Secta Deportiva
Universitario vs River Plate TyC Sports
Universitario vs. River Plate A Presión
Universitario vs. River Plate en vivo 2025
Universitario vs. River Plate en vivo
Universitario vs. River Plate Copa Libertadores
Universitario vs. River Plate Copa Libertadores en vivo
Universitario vs. River Plate Copa Libertadores 2025
Universitario vs. River Plate 2025
Desde Diario Depor
ALIANZA LIMA CLASIFICÓ A LA COPA SUDAMERICANA: ¿CUÁNDO ES EL SORTEO? Depor.
ASÍ VIVIMOS EL GOL DE JAIRO CONCHA CONTRA RIVER PLATE Depor.
EL FLACO SE VOLVIÓ LOCO TRAS LA CLASIFICACIÓN DE UNIVERSITARIO A 8VOS DE FINAL Depor.
UNIVERSITARIO VS RIVER EN VIVO COPA LIBERTADORES 2025 Stream Depor.
UNIVERSITARIO DE DEPORTES A OCTAVOS DE FINAL DE LA LIBERTADORES: ¿CUÁNDO ES EL SORTEO? Depor.
ALIANZA LIMA VS. LIBERTAD EN VIVO COPA LIBERTADORES 2025 Stream Depor.
PAOLO GUERRERO tras SPORT BOYS 0-1 ALIANZA LIMA Depor.
REACCIONES de HINCHAS de ALIANZA LIMA tras SPORT BOYS 0-1 ALIANZA LIMA Depor.
"CONTRA TODOS": REACCIONES de HINCHAS de la U tras UNIVERSITARIO 2-0 SPORTING CRISTAL Depor.
PNP pide a la FPF que "RECONCIDEREN" sanción contra UNIVERSITARIO DE DEPORTES Depor.
"Alianza Lima era irreconocible": REACCIONES de HINCHAS tras REGATAS 3-1 ALIANZA LIMA Depor.
¿ALIANZA LIMA AÚN PUEDE CLASIFICAR A COPA SUDAMERICANA? Depor.
ALIANZA LIMA VS. TALLERES EN VIVO COPA LIBERTADORES 2025 Stream Depor.
REACCIÓN AL GOL DE VALERA en UNIVERSITARIO 1-0 BARCELONA Depor.
¿QUÉ NECESITA LA U PARA CLASIFICAR A OCTAVOS DE FINAL tras UNIVERSITARIO 1-0 BARCELONA? Depor.
Además hoy día 28 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.
Diario Depor
Todos los videos desde Diario Depor en Youtube.