GRABADO el 22-10-2025

IMÁGENES DE LA ATAQUE RUSO CON AVIÓN NO TRIPULADO EN SUMY, UCRANIA  Gestión

IMÁGENES DE LA ATAQUE RUSO CON AVIÓN NO TRIPULADO EN SUMY, UCRANIA  Gestión

gestion Rusia Ucrania ucraniavsrusia ataqueruso sumy

¿Quieres entender el mundo sin ruido?
Únete a nuestra comunidad y forma parte del cambio.

GestiónNewsroomLive NoticiasGlobales AnálisisGeopolítico EconomíaMundial IA Geopolítica LatinosEnUSA NoticiasEnEspañol

Suscríbete y activa la campana para no perderte nuestro análisis diario.

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Web oficial: https://gestion.pe/mundo/
LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/3HYIET0
X (Twitter): http://bit.ly/4noZtX9
TikTok: http://bit.ly/4evB6TO

Desde Diario Gestión

ADVIERTEN QUE VENEZUELA ES EL PRINCIPAL ALIADO DE HEZBOLÁ EN AMÉRICA LATINA RADAR24.

MILITARES SALEN A LAS CALLES TRAS DECLARATORIA DE ESTADO DE EMERGENCIA EN LIMA Y CALLAO Gestión.

MADURO Y PETRO SELLAN ALIANZA QUE ENFURECE A EE. UU. I radarclips.

IMÁGENES DEL NUEVO ATAQUE DE EE.UU. CONTRA 'NARCOLANCHA' EN EL CÁRIBE Gestión.

Noticias 22 de octubre: RUSIA ATACA CON DRONES UNA GUARDERÍA DE NIÑOS EN UCRANIA  Noticiero.

¿Qué es el WRAP?: la HERRAMIENTA del ICE que usa en redadas contra INMIGRANTES Gestión.

¿Qué es VENAPP y cuáles serán los riesgos para los VENEZOLANOS ante el régimen de MADURO? Gestión.

TRUMP explica POR QUÉ CANCELÓ su reunión con PUTIN Gestión.

PETRO defiende a VENEZUELA y "revela" inteciones de TRUMP tras ataques en el CARIBE Gestión.

¿Qué buscan realmente los Centennials en el mundo laboral?.

Bomberos rescatan a niños tras ATAQUE RUSO con DRONES contra GUARDERÍA en UCRANIA Gestión.

Maduro ve en Lula un ejemplo de liderazgo y negociación.

IMÁGENES DE LA ATAQUE RUSO CON AVIÓN NO TRIPULADO EN SUMY, UCRANIA  Gestión.

TRUMP JUEGA UNA GUERRA PSICOLÓGICA CONTRA VENEZUELA Y COLOMBIA I radarclips.

Noticias 21 de octubre: EE.UU. "VENEZUELA BASE SECRETA DE HEZBOLÁ Y NARCOTRÁFICO Noticiero.

Además hoy día 22 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Diario Gestión

video

ADVIERTEN QUE VENEZUELA ES EL PRINCIPAL ALIADO DE HEZBOLÁ EN AMÉRICA LATINA RADAR24

video

MILITARES SALEN A LAS CALLES TRAS DECLARATORIA DE ESTADO DE EMERGENCIA EN LIMA Y CALLAO Gestión

video

MADURO Y PETRO SELLAN ALIANZA QUE ENFURECE A EE. UU. I radarclips

video

IMÁGENES DEL NUEVO ATAQUE DE EE.UU. CONTRA 'NARCOLANCHA' EN EL CÁRIBE Gestión

video

Noticias 22 de octubre: RUSIA ATACA CON DRONES UNA GUARDERÍA DE NIÑOS EN UCRANIA  Noticiero

video

¿Qué es el WRAP?: la HERRAMIENTA del ICE que usa en redadas contra INMIGRANTES Gestión

video

¿Qué es VENAPP y cuáles serán los riesgos para los VENEZOLANOS ante el régimen de MADURO? Gestión

video

TRUMP explica POR QUÉ CANCELÓ su reunión con PUTIN Gestión

video

PETRO defiende a VENEZUELA y "revela" inteciones de TRUMP tras ataques en el CARIBE Gestión

video

¿Qué buscan realmente los Centennials en el mundo laboral?

video

Bomberos rescatan a niños tras ATAQUE RUSO con DRONES contra GUARDERÍA en UCRANIA Gestión

video

Maduro ve en Lula un ejemplo de liderazgo y negociación

video

IMÁGENES DE LA ATAQUE RUSO CON AVIÓN NO TRIPULADO EN SUMY, UCRANIA  Gestión

video

TRUMP JUEGA UNA GUERRA PSICOLÓGICA CONTRA VENEZUELA Y COLOMBIA I radarclips

video

Noticias 21 de octubre: EE.UU. "VENEZUELA BASE SECRETA DE HEZBOLÁ Y NARCOTRÁFICO Noticiero

Todos los videos desde Diario Gestión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día Internacional de la Medicina Natural

Día Internacional de la Medicina Natural

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Día Mundial de la Tartamudez

Día Mundial de la Tartamudez

Creación del Diario Oficial El Peruano

Creación del Diario Oficial El Peruano

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es miércoles, 22 de octubre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

20º Lima
3.39
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo