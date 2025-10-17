GRABADO el 17-10-2025

ÓSCAR ARRIOLA, jefe de la PNP, ofrece disculpas shorts

LaRepública

Desde La República - LR+

PROTESTAS, DERECHOS HUMANOS Y CRIMINALIZACIÓN EN PERÚ LR NOTICIAS.

Día 2 de Sesiones Sur Global: construyendo futuros viables.

¡DIRECTO! César Hildebrandt respalda manifestación contra José Jerí HLR.

Toque de queda en Lima 2025: todo lo que se sabe sobre el ESTADO DE EMERGENCIA LR.

Delcy Rodríguez habría ofrecido a EE. UU. liderar un gobierno de transición en Venezuela LR.

CURWEN EN LA REPÚBLICA CÉSAR ACUÑA Y RAFAEL LÓPEZ ALIAGA QUIEREN SER PRESIDENTES.

LA JUSTICIA APUNTA A LA PNP Y EL CONGRESO SE LAVA LAS MANOS ARDE TROYA con JULIANA OXENFORD.

Luis Magallanes bajo investigación por el assinato de Eduardo Ruiz en marcha del 15 de octubre LR.

ÓSCAR ARRIOLA, jefe de la PNP, ofrece disculpas shorts.

LO AS3S1NÓ UN POLICÍA Y CONGRESO SALVA A JOSÉ JERÍ SIN GUION CON ROSA MARÍA PALACIOS.

Claudia Sheinbaum EN VIVO en la Mañanera de HOY, 17 de octubre 2025.

ESTADO DE EMERGENCIA EN LIMA 2025: ¿Habrá toque de queda? Titulares LR.

Conferencia en PCM: responden sobre muerte en protestas HLR.

CONGRESO propone "legalizar" extorsiones mediante descuento en los impuestos shorts.

OSCAR ARRIOLA confirma que el autor del as3s1nat0 es un POLICÍA shorts.

Además hoy día 18 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día de los Peruanos que Residen en el Exterior

Fallecimiento de Manuel Ascensio Segura

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Día Central del Señor de los Milagros

Semana de la Inclusión Social

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

