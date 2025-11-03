GRABADO el 03-11-2025

YARITA LIZETH se quiebra al hablar de su padre trome cafeconlachevez

La reconocida cantante Yarita Lizeth se sinceró en el pódcast Café con la Chevez de Trome, donde las lágrimas no tardaron en aparecer al hablar sobre su padre.

Canal oficial del diario Trome de Lima, Perú.

Suscríbete: https://bit.ly/2m0W5Yj

Sitio web: https://trome.pe/

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tromepe/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tromepe
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tromeoficial/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tromepe

Desde Trome Perú

YARITA LIZETH se quiebra al hablar de su padre trome cafeconlachevez.

PSICOFONÍAS en el cementerio BAQUÍJANO del Callao SORALLA DE LOS ÁNGELES cementerio fantasmas.

Lamine Yamal y Nicki Nicole terminaron su relación trome espectaculos lamineyamal nickinicole.

ROBERTO HOLSEN: el origen de Chispita, la Sudamericana, el cuento chino de Acuña y más lafedecuto.

Yarita Lizeth recuerda sus inicios en la música: Me pagaban 5 soles y me sentía millonaria trome.

ALEXANDRA DEL SOLAR Y SU HISTORIA DE AMOR CON ÁLVARO BARCO trome lafedecuto.

OBESIDAD INFANTIL EN PERÚ: CAUSAS, RIESGOS Y SOLUCIONES PRÁCTICAS EN VIVO Doctor Trome .

¡HARTO AGUADITO! ROBERTO HOLSEN en lafedecuto VIERNES 6PM trome.

ACTIVIDAD PARANORMAL: LAS ALMAS DEL CEMENTERIO BAQUÍJANO SORALLA DE LOS ÁNGELES HALLOWEEN.

ALEXANDRA DEL SOLAR contó sobre su regreso con ÁLVARO BARCO tras separación trome lafecuto.

¡HALLOWEEN EN EL BAQUÍJANO! HOY JUEVES 8PM trome halloween cementerio.

ÁLVARO BARCO habla de su gran amistad con CHEMO DEL SOLAR trome lafedecuto.

Miguel Moreno sobre su esposa: La gente no sabe con quién estoy casado" trome cafeconlachevez.

YARITA LIZETH: La dolorosa pérdida de su mamá, su separación, Edwin Sierra y más cafeconlachevez.

HORÓSCOPO SEMANAL del 28 al 2 de noviembre Predicciones con Soralla De Los Ángeles Trome.

Además hoy día 03 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Trome Perú

video

YARITA LIZETH se quiebra al hablar de su padre trome cafeconlachevez

video

PSICOFONÍAS en el cementerio BAQUÍJANO del Callao SORALLA DE LOS ÁNGELES cementerio fantasmas

video

Lamine Yamal y Nicki Nicole terminaron su relación trome espectaculos lamineyamal nickinicole

video

ROBERTO HOLSEN: el origen de Chispita, la Sudamericana, el cuento chino de Acuña y más lafedecuto

video

Yarita Lizeth recuerda sus inicios en la música: Me pagaban 5 soles y me sentía millonaria trome

video

ALEXANDRA DEL SOLAR Y SU HISTORIA DE AMOR CON ÁLVARO BARCO trome lafedecuto

video

OBESIDAD INFANTIL EN PERÚ: CAUSAS, RIESGOS Y SOLUCIONES PRÁCTICAS EN VIVO Doctor Trome

video

¡HARTO AGUADITO! ROBERTO HOLSEN en lafedecuto VIERNES 6PM trome

video

ACTIVIDAD PARANORMAL: LAS ALMAS DEL CEMENTERIO BAQUÍJANO SORALLA DE LOS ÁNGELES HALLOWEEN

video

ALEXANDRA DEL SOLAR contó sobre su regreso con ÁLVARO BARCO tras separación trome lafecuto

video

¡HALLOWEEN EN EL BAQUÍJANO! HOY JUEVES 8PM trome halloween cementerio

video

ÁLVARO BARCO habla de su gran amistad con CHEMO DEL SOLAR trome lafedecuto

video

Miguel Moreno sobre su esposa: La gente no sabe con quién estoy casado" trome cafeconlachevez

video

YARITA LIZETH: La dolorosa pérdida de su mamá, su separación, Edwin Sierra y más cafeconlachevez

video

HORÓSCOPO SEMANAL del 28 al 2 de noviembre Predicciones con Soralla De Los Ángeles Trome

Todos los videos desde Trome Perú en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Semana Nacional Forestal

Semana Nacional Forestal

Creación política de la provincia de Santiago de Chuco - La Libertad

Creación política de la provincia de Santiago de Chuco - La Libertad

Creación del distrito de Granada (Chachapoyas)

Creación del distrito de Granada (Chachapoyas)

Festival Gastronómico Huacho Mucho Gusto

Festival Gastronómico Huacho Mucho Gusto

Creación política del distrito de Magdalena (Chachapoyas)

Creación política del distrito de Magdalena (Chachapoyas)

Creación del distrito de Valera (Bongará)

Creación del distrito de Valera (Bongará)

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es lunes, 03 de noviembre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

18º Lima
3.38
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo