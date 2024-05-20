La víctima, quien recientemente había inaugurado un gimnasio y promovía su negocio a través de las redes sociales, fue interceptada mientras conducía su vehículo. Según las cámaras de seguridad, dos autos cerraron el paso a la empresaria.
