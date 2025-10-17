GRABADO el 17-10-2025

Contra Corriente - OCT 17 - LA VERSIÓN DEL OFICIAL QUE DISPARÓ A JOVEN PROTESTANTE Willax

Contra Corriente - OCT 17 - 1/3 - ASÍ LLEGÓ MAGALLANES AL HOSPITAL PNP Willax.

Contra Corriente - OCT 17 - 2/3 - DE VERDUGO A DETENIDO Willax.

Contra Corriente - OCT 17 - 3/3 - JNJ ANALIZA CAUTELAR A FAVOR DE ESPINOZA Willax.

Cluber Aliaga, exministro del Interior: Tenemos valiosos policías en el Perú PNP MilagrosLeiva.

Contra Corriente - OCT 17 - "EL MONSTRUO", DEL SECUESTRO AL ESPECTÁCULO Willax.

Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - 17/10/2025 Willax.

Contra Corriente - OCT 17 - IZQUIERDA EN GUERRA CIVIL Willax.

Contra Corriente - OCT 17 - LOS ALCALDES QUE PROMETIERON QUEDARSE, PERO AHORA SE VAN Willax.

Contra Corriente - OCT 17 - LA VERSIÓN DEL OFICIAL QUE DISPARÓ A JOVEN PROTESTANTE Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - OCT 17 - 1/3 - LOS QUE HACEN LLAMADO A LA VIOLENCIA Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - OCT 17 - 2/3 - CLUBER ALIAGA EN MLE Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - OCT 17 - 3/3 - JUAN CHIPOCO, EL PERUANO QUE CONQUISTÓ LA GASTRONOMÍA.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - OCT 17 - CLUBER ALIAGA EN MLE Willax.

"Los horarios se han reducido para que la procesión llegue rápido a Barrios Altos" Marchas willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - OCT 17 - UNIFIQUEN EL MENSAJE Willax.

Además hoy día 18 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día de los Peruanos que Residen en el Exterior

Día de los Peruanos que Residen en el Exterior

Fallecimiento de Manuel Ascensio Segura

Fallecimiento de Manuel Ascensio Segura

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Día Central del Señor de los Milagros

Día Central del Señor de los Milagros

Semana de la Inclusión Social

Semana de la Inclusión Social

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Hoy es sábado, 18 de octubre de 2025

19º Lima
3.39
