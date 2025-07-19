UNIVERSITARIO goleó en el debut del TORNEO CLAUSURA y los hinchas AGRADECIERON a FERRARI Líbero
universitario empezó el TorneoClausura con un categórico triunfo ante Comerciantes Unidos en el Estadio Monumental y los hinchas se mostraron muy conformes con la actuación del equipo. Aprovecharon en agradecerle a Jean Ferrari por su labor al mando del club.
Enlaces Útiles
Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ
Desde Líbero
BOCA JUNIORS VS UNION SANTA FE EN VIVO LIGA PROFESIONAL TORNEO CLAUSURA- FECHA 2 Líbero.
JEAN FERRARI se despidió de UNIVERSITARIO y AGRADECIÓ por el tiempo que estuvo en el club Líbero.
UNIVERSITARIO goleó en el debut del TORNEO CLAUSURA y los hinchas AGRADECIERON a FERRARI Líbero.
UNIVERSITARIO VS COMERCIANTES UNIDOS EN VIVO FECHA 1 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero.
JEAN FERRARI se despidió del plantel de UNIVERSITARIO DE DEPORTES Líbero.
PAOLO GUERRERO respondió al capitán de GREMIO tras victoria de ALIANZA LIMA Líbero.
Reimond Manco anuncia que NO volverá a jugar fútbol a nivel profesional Líbero.
Artista que estuvo en la fiesta de Yamal se pronuncia y pide que termine la polémica Líbero.
ALIANZA LIMA: Estos son los resultados que necesita para ELIMINAR A GREMIO Líbero.
HINCHAS DE SPORTING CRISTAL ENTRARON A LA FUERZA A LA FLORIDA Líbero.
¿EL PEOR GREMIO DE LA HISTORIA? Gorosito respondió tras TRIUNFO DE ALIANZA LIMA Líbero.
LA COBRA NO SE PERDIÓ EL TRIUNFO DE ALIANZA LIMA SOBRE GREMIO Líbero.
HINCHAS DE ALIANZA LIMA reaccionan a LA VICTORIA sobre GREMIO en COPA SUDAMERICANA Líbero.
JUGADORES DE ALIANZA LIMA confían en ELIMINAR a GREMIO en PORTO ALEGRE por la SUDAMERICANA Líbero.
ALIANZA LIMA 2-0 GREMIO: Hinchas celebran triunfazo en Matute por la Copa Sudamericana Líbero.
Además hoy día 19 de Julio en el calendario del Perú.
Líbero
Todos los videos desde Líbero en Youtube.