GRABADO el 17-10-2025

EL ONCE RENOVADO de ALIANZA LIMA para enfrentar a SPORT BOYS Líbero

AlianzaLima recibe a Sport Boys en Matute por la fecha 14 del Torneo Clausura. Los blanquiazules necesitan sumar de a tres para aún soñar con acceder a fase de grupos de la Copa Libertadores. Analizamos el posible once de Alianza hoy en LÍBERO.

Enlaces Útiles
Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ

Desde Líbero

BARCELONA GIRONA: dónde y a qué hora ver por La Liga de España Líbero.

CIENCIANO CUSCO FC: dónde y a qué hora ver por el Torneo Clausura Líbero.

EL ONCE RENOVADO de ALIANZA LIMA para enfrentar a SPORT BOYS Líbero.

ALIANZA LIMA 3-1 SPORT BOYS: El cuadro blanquiazul venció y sus hinchas reaccionaron así Líbero.

ALIANZA LIMA VS SPORT BOYS EN VIVO - TORNEO CLAUSURA - Fecha 14 LIGA 1 2025 Líbero.

Ex U de Chile se incorpora a Universitario y club lo hace oficial Líbero.

ADMINISTRADOR de UNIVERSITARIO responde a SPORTING CRISTAL Líbero.

Alianza Lima tomó postura ante el millonario monto por Luis Advíncula Líbero.

HINCHAS DE UNIVERSITARIO ASISTIERON A PROTESTAS Líbero.

Cristal vs Universitario confirmado, posibilidad del TRI y el fichaje que prepara Alianza Líbero.

Jugador EXTRANJERO reforzará las filas BLANQUIAZULES todo el 2026 Líbero.

ALIANZA LIMA va por el FICHAJE de jugador de SPORTING CRISTAL para el 2026 Líbero.

¿En el Monumental? CONMBEOL confirmó sede de la FINAL de la COPA LIBERTADORES 2025 Líbero.

¡VIRAL! Jairo Concha llegó hasta la Juventus de Italia con famosa frase Líbero.

ARGENTINA COLOMBIA: dónde y a qué hora ver por el Mundial Sub 20 Líbero.

Además hoy día 17 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Líbero

video

BARCELONA GIRONA: dónde y a qué hora ver por La Liga de España Líbero

video

CIENCIANO CUSCO FC: dónde y a qué hora ver por el Torneo Clausura Líbero

video

EL ONCE RENOVADO de ALIANZA LIMA para enfrentar a SPORT BOYS Líbero

video

ALIANZA LIMA 3-1 SPORT BOYS: El cuadro blanquiazul venció y sus hinchas reaccionaron así Líbero

video

ALIANZA LIMA VS SPORT BOYS EN VIVO - TORNEO CLAUSURA - Fecha 14 LIGA 1 2025 Líbero

video

Ex U de Chile se incorpora a Universitario y club lo hace oficial Líbero

video

ADMINISTRADOR de UNIVERSITARIO responde a SPORTING CRISTAL Líbero

video

Alianza Lima tomó postura ante el millonario monto por Luis Advíncula Líbero

video

HINCHAS DE UNIVERSITARIO ASISTIERON A PROTESTAS Líbero

video

Cristal vs Universitario confirmado, posibilidad del TRI y el fichaje que prepara Alianza Líbero

video

Jugador EXTRANJERO reforzará las filas BLANQUIAZULES todo el 2026 Líbero

video

ALIANZA LIMA va por el FICHAJE de jugador de SPORTING CRISTAL para el 2026 Líbero

video

¿En el Monumental? CONMBEOL confirmó sede de la FINAL de la COPA LIBERTADORES 2025 Líbero

video

¡VIRAL! Jairo Concha llegó hasta la Juventus de Italia con famosa frase Líbero

video

ARGENTINA COLOMBIA: dónde y a qué hora ver por el Mundial Sub 20 Líbero

Todos los videos desde Líbero en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Creación del distrito de Casca (Mariscal Luzuriaga)

Creación del distrito de Casca (Mariscal Luzuriaga)

Día Internacional para la Erradicación de la Pobreza

Día Internacional para la Erradicación de la Pobreza

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Semana de la Inclusión Social

Semana de la Inclusión Social

Terremoto de Lima - 1966

Terremoto de Lima - 1966

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es viernes, 17 de octubre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

19º Lima
3.40
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo