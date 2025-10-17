"Aliados por la seguridad": bloque hoy, viernes 17 de octubre del 2025
Explora las calles con "Aliados por la seguridad" en TVPerú Noticias. Descubre historias impactantes sobre inseguridad ciudadana y la valiente labor policial.
¡Suscríbete para más contenido exclusivo!
Sintonízanos en:
- Televisión Digital Terrestre (TDT): C7.3
- Movistar TV: C31 SD / 731 HD
- Claro TV: C14 SD / 514 HD
- Best Cable: C92
- Star Globalcom: C12"
En TVPerú Noticias, el canal de todos los peruanos, te damos información actualizada sobre Perú, Latinoamérica y el mundo, incluyendo noticias nacionales, deportivas, culturales, económicas, tecnológicas y cobertura de actividades oficiales del presidente José Jerí. Transmitimos programas en vivo a través de streaming y somos el canal informativo del Instituto Nacional de Radio y Televisión del Perú (IRTP). TVPerúNoticias
Síguenos aquí: https://www.youtube.com/tvperunoticias
¡Recuerda seguirnos en todas nuestras redes sociales para mantenerte siempre informado! Estar informados NosUne.
Sitio Web https://www.tvperu.gob.pe/noticias
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/noticias.tvperu
Twitter https://twitter.com/noticiastvperu
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tvperunoticias/
Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/tvperu.noticias
TVPerú Noticias, canal 7.3, fue lanzado el 3 de noviembre de 2013 a través de la televisión digital terrestre (TDT), como parte del múltiplex de TV Perú. Ofrecemos noticiarios locales, nacionales y mundiales, siendo el canal de televisión abierta peruano dedicado exclusivamente a las noticias.
NOTICIAS, PERÚ, INFORMACIÓN, CANAL 7, TVPERÚ NOTICIAS, TVPERU, NOTICIAS, NOTICIAS HOY, NOTICIAS PERÚ HOY, NOTICIAS PERÚ, NOTICIAS PERÚ, TELEVISIÓN PERUANA, PERÚ, PERUANOS EN EL EXTRANJERO, LIMA Y CALLAO, NOTICIAS PERUANAS, NOTICIAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS PERUANAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS DEL PERÚ Y EL MUNDO, STREAMING PERÚ, NOTICIAS STREAMING, PODCAST PERÚ, PODCAST PERUANOS, NOTICIAS MATINAL, ALIADOS POR LA SEGURIDAD, NOTICIAS AHORA, NOTICIAS MAÑANA, NOTICIAS TARDE, NOTICIAS NOCHE, DEPORTE EXPRESS, GEOMUNDO, FUTBOL, EN PARED, DIÁLOGO ABIERTO, TODO FÚTBOL, AL CIERRE, PRESIDENTA DINA BOLUARTE, POLÍTICA, PERÚ, PERUANOS, NOTICIAS DE PERÚ, INFORMACIÓN PERÚ, CONGRESO PERUANO, INSEGURIDAD PERÚ, ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS, NOTICIAS DE HOY, NOTICIAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS EN VIVO PERÚ, PREMIER, EDUARDO ARANA, CONSEJO DE MINISTROS, CORREDOR MORADO, LLUVIAS EN PERÚ, LLUVIAS TORRENCIALES, LLUVIAS TORRENCIALES EN PERÚ, SUSPENDEN CORREDOR MORADO, JNJ, JNJ INFORME, CONGRESO JNJ, LIGA 1, JOSÉ JERÍ
Desde TVPerú Noticias
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Jiwasanaka y Ñuqanchik del viernes 17 de octubre del 2025.
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias mañana, viernes 17 de octubre del 2025.
MADURO pone en APRIETOS A TRUMP y crece la tensión entre VENEZUELA y ESTADOS UNIDOS.
Premier Álvarez reafirma el reconocimiento del Gobierno y de la ciudadanía a la labor policial.
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Jiwasanaka y Ñuqanchik del viernes 17 de octubre del 2025.
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Edición matinal, hoy viernes 17 de octubre del 2025.
Minsa garantiza atención a los lesionados internados en el hospital Arzobispo Loayza tras protestas.
"Aliados por la seguridad": bloque hoy, viernes 17 de octubre del 2025.
Choque múltiple en San Isidro deja dos personas heridas.
Pleno rechazó moción de censura contra la Mesa Directiva del Congreso.
Ministerio del Interior informa que 89 policías resultaron heridos durante manifestaciones.
Presidente José Jerí asegura que no renunciará al cargo.
Gobierno solicitará al Congreso facultades legislativas en materia de seguridad ciudadana.
Gobierno prepara un paquete de medidas concretas y eficaces contra la criminalidad.
Tumbes: PNP detiene a mototaxista que agredió a efectivos durante operativo.
Además hoy día 17 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.
TVPerú Noticias
Todos los videos desde TVPerú Noticias en Youtube.