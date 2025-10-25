GRABADO el 25-10-2025

Universitario en Tarma: el clima que recibe al bicampeón EnVivoLR

Tarma será el escenario del fútbol nacional este domingo con la posible definición del Clausura y la Liga1 2025

Desde Líbero

ADT vs Universitario en vivo: hoy 3:30 pm en Tarma EnVivoLR.

HINCHAS CREMAS REACCIONARON AL TRICAMPEONATO DE UNIVERSITARIO Líbero.

EDISON FLORES Y SU OPINIÓN ACERCA DE LA SUPERIORIDAD DE UNIVERSITARIO DURANTE LA TEMPORADA Líbero.

UNIVERSITARIO venció a ADT y se consolida por segunda vez en su historia como TRICAMPEÓN Líbero.

DI BENEDETTO SOBRE EL PRÓXIMO OBJETIVO DE UNIVERSITARIO Líbero.

JUGADORES DE UNIVERSITARIO felices tras conseguir su segundo TRICAMPEONATO Líbero.

UNIVERSITARIO ES TRICAMPEÓN DEL FÚTBOL PERUANO AL VENCER 2-1 A ADT Líbero.

ADT VS UNIVERSITARIO FECHA 16 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero.

SPORTING CRISTAL PERDIÓ Y PONE EN RIESGO SU CLASIFICACIÓN A LA COPA LIBERTADORES Líbero.

RealMadrid venció 2-1 a Barcelona y es líder absoluto en LaLiga. Mbappé y Bellingham anotaron.

Raúl Ruidíaz sorprende con mensaje tras frustrar Tricampeonato de Universitario Líbero.

BARRACAS CENTRAL BOCA JUNIORS Detalles para VER EN VIVO partido por la LigaProfesional.

¡SIGUE SIN JUGAR! Sonne VOLVIÓ a quedar fuera de lista con Burnley Líbero.

Universitario en Tarma: el clima que recibe al bicampeón EnVivoLR.

MELGAR VS SPORT HUANCAYO: Hora y canal del partido por el TORNEO CLAUSURA Liga 1 Líbero.

Además hoy día 27 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Semana del Desarme

Semana del Desarme

Semana Nacional e Internacional para Prevenir la Intoxicación por Plomo

Semana Nacional e Internacional para Prevenir la Intoxicación por Plomo

Nacimiento del poeta Martín Adán

Nacimiento del poeta Martín Adán

Inicio de investigaciones en Ciudadela Caral

Inicio de investigaciones en Ciudadela Caral

Día de la Educación Secundaria

Día de la Educación Secundaria

Día Mundial de la Terapia Ocupacional

Día Mundial de la Terapia Ocupacional

