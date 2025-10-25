Universitario en Tarma: el clima que recibe al bicampeón EnVivoLR
Tarma será el escenario del fútbol nacional este domingo con la posible definición del Clausura y la Liga1 2025
Suscríbete SIN COSTO a La República Noticias y entérate de las noticias del Perú EN VIVO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?vevFJZ...
¿Tienes una denuncia o quieres reportar un hecho? Escríbenos al WhatsApp de La República https://wa.me/51941000000.
Noticias Perú, Perú hoy, Noticias en vivo, Último minuto, Lo último, Urgente, Noticias peruanas en vivo, streaming Perú, La República, El Popular, Líbero, Noticieros en Perú.
Desde Líbero
ADT vs Universitario en vivo: hoy 3:30 pm en Tarma EnVivoLR.
HINCHAS CREMAS REACCIONARON AL TRICAMPEONATO DE UNIVERSITARIO Líbero.
EDISON FLORES Y SU OPINIÓN ACERCA DE LA SUPERIORIDAD DE UNIVERSITARIO DURANTE LA TEMPORADA Líbero.
UNIVERSITARIO venció a ADT y se consolida por segunda vez en su historia como TRICAMPEÓN Líbero.
DI BENEDETTO SOBRE EL PRÓXIMO OBJETIVO DE UNIVERSITARIO Líbero.
JUGADORES DE UNIVERSITARIO felices tras conseguir su segundo TRICAMPEONATO Líbero.
UNIVERSITARIO ES TRICAMPEÓN DEL FÚTBOL PERUANO AL VENCER 2-1 A ADT Líbero.
ADT VS UNIVERSITARIO FECHA 16 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero.
SPORTING CRISTAL PERDIÓ Y PONE EN RIESGO SU CLASIFICACIÓN A LA COPA LIBERTADORES Líbero.
RealMadrid venció 2-1 a Barcelona y es líder absoluto en LaLiga. Mbappé y Bellingham anotaron.
Raúl Ruidíaz sorprende con mensaje tras frustrar Tricampeonato de Universitario Líbero.
BARRACAS CENTRAL BOCA JUNIORS Detalles para VER EN VIVO partido por la LigaProfesional.
¡SIGUE SIN JUGAR! Sonne VOLVIÓ a quedar fuera de lista con Burnley Líbero.
Universitario en Tarma: el clima que recibe al bicampeón EnVivoLR.
MELGAR VS SPORT HUANCAYO: Hora y canal del partido por el TORNEO CLAUSURA Liga 1 Líbero.
Además hoy día 27 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.
Líbero
Todos los videos desde Líbero en Youtube.