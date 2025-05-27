GRABADO el 27-05-2025

Willax Deportes - MAY 26 - 1/3 Willax

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax Deportes - MAY 26 - 1/3 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - 3/5 - CASÍ 500 TESTIGOS SERÁN CITADOS PARA JUICIO DE VILLARÁN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - 2/5 - CAPTURAN Y GOLPEAN A LADRÓN DE CELULARES Willax.

Camotillo El Tinterillo - MAY 26 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - 5/5 - EL ATASCO SERÁ DESCOMUNAL CON PUERTO DE CHANCAY Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - 4/5 - RESIDENTES CANSADOS DEL CIERRE DE LAS VÍAS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - NIÑA GRAVE TRAS CAER DE MURO DE 5 METROS DE ALTURA Willax.

Yo Caviar - MAY 27 - 1/1 - DESFILARÁN MUCHOS PERSONAJILLOS Y "REVOCATORIOS" Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - PIDEN QUE JUICIO CONTRA VILLARÁN SE ADELANTE A JULIO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - CLONAN PLACA DE MOTO Y LA USAN PARA ROBAR Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - MARATÓN GENERÓ CAOS ENTRE MIRAFLORINOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - CONDUCTOR PRESUNTAMENTE EBRIO IMPACTÓ CONTRA MOTOCICLISTA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - LE QUITAN CAMIONETA A JOVEN EN LA PUERTA DE SU CASA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - CAPTURAN A ASESINO DE JOVEN QUE MURIÓ A CUCHILLAZOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - PAREJA ES ASALTADA CON ARMA DE FUEGO Willax.

Además hoy día 27 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 26 - 1/3 Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - 3/5 - CASÍ 500 TESTIGOS SERÁN CITADOS PARA JUICIO DE VILLARÁN Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - 2/5 - CAPTURAN Y GOLPEAN A LADRÓN DE CELULARES Willax

video

Camotillo El Tinterillo - MAY 26 - 1/1 Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - 5/5 - EL ATASCO SERÁ DESCOMUNAL CON PUERTO DE CHANCAY Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - 4/5 - RESIDENTES CANSADOS DEL CIERRE DE LAS VÍAS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - NIÑA GRAVE TRAS CAER DE MURO DE 5 METROS DE ALTURA Willax

video

Yo Caviar - MAY 27 - 1/1 - DESFILARÁN MUCHOS PERSONAJILLOS Y "REVOCATORIOS" Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - PIDEN QUE JUICIO CONTRA VILLARÁN SE ADELANTE A JULIO Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - CLONAN PLACA DE MOTO Y LA USAN PARA ROBAR Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - MARATÓN GENERÓ CAOS ENTRE MIRAFLORINOS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - CONDUCTOR PRESUNTAMENTE EBRIO IMPACTÓ CONTRA MOTOCICLISTA Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - LE QUITAN CAMIONETA A JOVEN EN LA PUERTA DE SU CASA Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - CAPTURAN A ASESINO DE JOVEN QUE MURIÓ A CUCHILLAZOS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 27 - PAREJA ES ASALTADA CON ARMA DE FUEGO Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Creación del distrito de San Juan de Rontoy (Antonio Raimondi)

Creación del distrito de San Juan de Rontoy (Antonio Raimondi)

Festividad del Señor de la Ascensión de Chilca en Junín

Festividad del Señor de la Ascensión de Chilca en Junín

Festival y Censo Regional de Guanacos en Calipuy

Festival y Censo Regional de Guanacos en Calipuy

Fallecimiento del poeta nacional Alejandro Romualdo

Fallecimiento del poeta nacional Alejandro Romualdo

Nacimiento de Magda Portal

Nacimiento de Magda Portal

Día del Idioma Nativo

Día del Idioma Nativo

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es martes, 27 de mayo de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

21º Lima
3.67
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo