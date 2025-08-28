GRABADO el 28-08-2025

Hechos en Willax - AGO 28 - DETONAN GRANADA EN DOMICILIO DE CANTANTE FOLCLÓRICA Willax

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 28/08/2025 Willax Televisión.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 28 - 1/4 - ¡ASÍ REACCIONÓ LA GENTE TRAS MENTIRA DE LA FARISELA! Willax.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 28 - ¡PRIMO DE JEFFERSON FARFÁN ES LIBERADO TRAS 11 MESES EN PRISIÓN! Willax.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 28 - FLOR ORTOLA RESPONDE TRAS PASAR LA NOCHE JUNTO A NICOLA Willax.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 28-FARÁNDULA LORCHA OPINA ANTE LAS VERGONZOSAS MENTIRAS DE LA FARISELA Willax.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 28 - ¡ASÍ REACCIONÓ LA GENTE TRAS MENTIRA DE LA FARISELA! Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 28 - 2/3 - DESACTIVAN GRANADA DE GUERRA ABANDONADA EN LA CALLE Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 28 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 28 - DETONAN GRANADA EN DOMICILIO DE CANTANTE FOLCLÓRICA Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 28 - ASALTAN A PANADERÍA POR SEXTA VEZ Y FRENTE A NIÑOS Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 28 - 1/3 Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO28-NICANOR BOLUARTE NIEGA CONOCER A SANTIVÁÑEZ Y DENUNCIA PERSECUCIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 28 - 4/5 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 28 - 2/5 - SE ENTREGÓ SOSPECHOSO DEL ASESINATO DE SHEYLA GUTIERREZ Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 27 - 5/5 Willax.

Además hoy día 28 de Agosto en el calendario del Perú.

Willax Televisión

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Reincorporación de Tacna al Perú

Festividad de San Agustín del distrito de Independencia en Huaraz (Áncash)

Nacimiento del compositor Eduardo Montes Rivas

Procesión de la Bandera en la ciudad de Tacna

Nacimiento del compositor Augusto Rojas Llerena

Semana jubilar y turística de la provincia de Oxapampa (Pasco)

DePeru.com

