GRABADO el 06-06-2025

SACA LA CALCULADORA: ¿PERÚ AÚN PUEDE IR AL REPECHAJE? LOS RESULTADOS QUE NECESITA Depor

Perú y Colombia empataron en el partido por la fecha 15 de las EliminatoriasSudamericanas rumbo al Mundial2026. Ambos equipos buscaban sumar puntos vitales para mantenerse en la lucha por la clasificación directa al Mundial.

¡Descubre más noticias y mantente actualizado con nosotros!

https://depor.com/

¡Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales para más contenido!

Facebook: https://bit.ly/494GskH
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3x9fYB2
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3esOl7t

¡Únete a nuestra comunidad y no te pierdas ni un detalle!

Perú vs. Colombia EN VIVO (06/09/24)
Perú vs. Colombia EN VIVO POR INTERNET
Perú vs. Colombia EN VIVO ONLINE
Perú vs. Colombia EN VIVO HOY
Perú vs. Colombia EN VIVO GRATIS
Perú vs. Colombia EN VIVO POR INTERNET GRATIS
Perú vs. Colombia EN DIRECTO
Perú vs. Colombia EN DIRECTO GRATIS
Perú vs. Colombia EN DIRECTO ONLINE
Perú vs. Colombia EN DIRECTO POR INTERNET
Perú vs. Colombia EN DIRECTO HOY
Ver Perú vs. Colombia EN VIVO
Perú vs. Colombia GRATIS
Dónde ver Perú vs. Colombia
Perú vs. Colombia América TV
Perú vs. Colombia Movistar Deportes
Perú vs. Colombia Caracol TV
Perú vs. Colombia Canal RCN
Movistar Deportes
América TV
Movistar TV App
Caracol TV
Canal RCN
Pelota Libre TV
Secta Deportiva TV
Movistar Deportes EN VIVO
América TV EN VIVO
Caracol TV EN VIVO
Canal RCN EN VIVO

Desde Diario Depor

SACA LA CALCULADORA: ¿PERÚ AÚN PUEDE IR AL REPECHAJE? LOS RESULTADOS QUE NECESITA Depor.

¡GARCÉS NOS HIZO SUFRIR! El aliancista casí aniquila las chances de Perú Depor.

Tras el empate ante Colombia, ¿Perú puede ir al repechaje? Depor.

PERÚ VS COLOMBIA EN VIVO ELIMINATORIAS 2026 Stream Depor.

ENVIVO: SORTEO de COPA LIBERTADORES y COPA SUDAMERICANA: LOS RIVALES DE UNIVERSITARIO y ALIANZA.

PALMEIRAS SERÁ EL RIVAL DE UNIVERSITARIO EN OCTAVOS DE FINAL DE COPA LIBERTADORES Depor.

PSG campeón de Europa: disturbios en Francia con 2 muertos y más de 500 arrestos Depor.

Jovana de la Cruz y Dina Velásquez: el secreto para ganar la Maratón de Santiago Depor.

Lo más difícil de ganar es seguir ganando: Facundo Morando, el gran reto con Alianza Lima Depor.

RODRIGO UREÑA ya entrena con la SELECCIÓN CHILENA Depor.

ALIANZA LIMA CLASIFICÓ A LA COPA SUDAMERICANA: ¿CUÁNDO ES EL SORTEO? Depor.

ASÍ VIVIMOS EL GOL DE JAIRO CONCHA CONTRA RIVER PLATE Depor.

EL FLACO SE VOLVIÓ LOCO TRAS LA CLASIFICACIÓN DE UNIVERSITARIO A 8VOS DE FINAL Depor.

UNIVERSITARIO VS RIVER EN VIVO COPA LIBERTADORES 2025 Stream Depor.

UNIVERSITARIO DE DEPORTES A OCTAVOS DE FINAL DE LA LIBERTADORES: ¿CUÁNDO ES EL SORTEO? Depor.

Además hoy día 08 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Diario Depor

video

SACA LA CALCULADORA: ¿PERÚ AÚN PUEDE IR AL REPECHAJE? LOS RESULTADOS QUE NECESITA Depor

video

¡GARCÉS NOS HIZO SUFRIR! El aliancista casí aniquila las chances de Perú Depor

video

Tras el empate ante Colombia, ¿Perú puede ir al repechaje? Depor

video

PERÚ VS COLOMBIA EN VIVO ELIMINATORIAS 2026 Stream Depor

video

ENVIVO: SORTEO de COPA LIBERTADORES y COPA SUDAMERICANA: LOS RIVALES DE UNIVERSITARIO y ALIANZA

video

PALMEIRAS SERÁ EL RIVAL DE UNIVERSITARIO EN OCTAVOS DE FINAL DE COPA LIBERTADORES Depor

video

PSG campeón de Europa: disturbios en Francia con 2 muertos y más de 500 arrestos Depor

video

Jovana de la Cruz y Dina Velásquez: el secreto para ganar la Maratón de Santiago Depor

video

Lo más difícil de ganar es seguir ganando: Facundo Morando, el gran reto con Alianza Lima Depor

video

RODRIGO UREÑA ya entrena con la SELECCIÓN CHILENA Depor

video

ALIANZA LIMA CLASIFICÓ A LA COPA SUDAMERICANA: ¿CUÁNDO ES EL SORTEO? Depor

video

ASÍ VIVIMOS EL GOL DE JAIRO CONCHA CONTRA RIVER PLATE Depor

video

EL FLACO SE VOLVIÓ LOCO TRAS LA CLASIFICACIÓN DE UNIVERSITARIO A 8VOS DE FINAL Depor

video

UNIVERSITARIO VS RIVER EN VIVO COPA LIBERTADORES 2025 Stream Depor

video

UNIVERSITARIO DE DEPORTES A OCTAVOS DE FINAL DE LA LIBERTADORES: ¿CUÁNDO ES EL SORTEO? Depor

Todos los videos desde Diario Depor en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día de la Identidad e Integración Regional de Ica

Día de la Identidad e Integración Regional de Ica

Día Mundial de los Océanos

Día Mundial de los Océanos

Festival de Machupitumarca en el Cusco

Festival de Machupitumarca en el Cusco

Festividad del Señor del Espíritu Santo y de las Cruces en Huancavelica

Festividad del Señor del Espíritu Santo y de las Cruces en Huancavelica

Día del Ingeniero

Día del Ingeniero

Fiesta Patronal del Señor de Torrecháyoc en Urubamba (Cusco)

Fiesta Patronal del Señor de Torrecháyoc en Urubamba (Cusco)

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es domingo, 08 de junio de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

16º Lima
3.65
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo