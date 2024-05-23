 

MARIANO GONZÁLEZ: ?Lo que hace el GOBIERNO DE DINA BOLUARTE es obstruir a la justicia? | #LR

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

El exministro del Interior Mariano González mostró su disconformidad por las acciones que ha tomado la presidenta Dina Boluarte. Asimismo, afirmó que la intervención del Ejecutivo constituye un intento de obstrucción a la justicia.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR
ESPAÑA, IRLANDA y NORUEGA reconocerán a PALESTINA como Estado en medio de la GUERRA CON ISRAEL https://youtu.be/pIihHMtM_fM

Mira los https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PL2Th6SP9ZqWFDHbchgAxP-uxSTy1kGuPN de HOY

Envía tus denuncias por WhatsApp 941 000 000

SUSCRÍBETE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-B7Xv56uNRDkj0vC3QW8Cg

MÁS NOTICIAS http://larepublica.pe/
FACEBOOK https://facebook.com/larepublicape
X https://twitter.com/larepublica_pe
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/larepublica_pe/
TIKTOK https://tiktok.com/@larepublica.pe
WHATSAPP https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va53wfSDp2Q5gaRw5i3e
#LaRepública

Más videos de

La República - LR+

Todos los videos desde el canal La República - LR+ en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos