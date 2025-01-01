#AlianzaLima se enfrenta a #DeportesIquique HOY martes 11 de marzo, a partir de las 17.00 hora peruana y 19.00 de Chile, por el partido de vuelta de la Fase 3 de la #CopaLibertadores 2025. Este encuentro se jugará en el Estadio Alejandro Villanueva. Sigue el partido EN VIVO a través de Líbero, con la narración de Axel Belapatiño y los comentarios de Pedro Candela.
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO HOY
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique partido completo
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO 2025
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO RESUMEN
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO COMPLETO
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO GRATIS
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO ONLINE
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique reacción
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique reacciones en vivo
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique resumen
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique hoy
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique GOLES
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique Estadio Alejandro Villanueva
Resumen de Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique
Partido completo Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique
Resumen completo Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique en vivo 2025
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique en vivo
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique L1MAX
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique L1MAX en vivo
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique Liga 1
Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique 2025
Enlaces Útiles 👇🏼
● Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
● Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
● Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
● Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
● Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ
Noticias adicionales en Líbero
FABIÁN BUSTOS contactado por VÉLEZ SARFIELD para ser su técnico 😱📞 #universitario #velezsarsfield
🔴 ALIANZA LIMA VS AYACUCHO FC EN VIVO | FECHA 5 TORNEO APERTURA LIGA 1 2025 | Líbero
¡FIESTA EN MATUTE! 🎇 #AlianzaLima celebró a lo grande la histórica clasificación a la #Libertadores
Prensa argentina deja polémico comentario contra #AlianzLima y el 'Pipo' luego de ganarle a Iquique
🔴 ALIANZA LIMA VS DEPORTES IQUIQUE EN VIVO | COPA LIBERTADORES FASE 3 VUELTA | Líbero
CHRISTIAN CUEVA habló sobre su posible regreso a la SELECCIÓN PERUANA ⚽🇵🇪 #seleccionperuana #cueva
HINCHAS DE ALIANZA LIMA celebran CLASIFICACIÓN a FASE DE GRUPOS de COPA LIBERTADORES | Líbero
ALIANZA LIMA 2-0 AYACUCHO FC: Hinchas celebran y confían en clasificar en la Libertadores | Libero
🔴 UNIVERSITARIO VS SPORT BOYS EN VIVO | FECHA 5 TORNEO APERTURA LIGA 1 2025 | Líbero
#AlianzaLima es tendencia tras clasificar de manera histórica a la #FaseDeGrupos en la #Libertadores
🚨 Barcos preocupa a todos en #AlianzaLima al abandonar el campo tras una lesión | Líbero
ANDRÉ CARRILLO se disculpó con los hinchas tras la derrota del CORINTHIANS 🗣🙏 #andrécarrillo
🔴 MELGAR VS CERRO PORTEÑO EN VIVO | COPA LIBERTADORES FASE 3 IDA | Líbero
Hinchas de MELGAR furiosos contra el arbitraje tras DERROTA ante CERRO PORTEÑO | Líbero
#Melgar no pudo de local ante #CerroPorteño y se complica en la #Libertadores | Líbero
Además hoy día 11 de Marzo en el calendario del Perú.
Líbero
Todos los videos desde el canal Líbero en Youtube.