#AlianzaLima se enfrenta a #DeportesIquique HOY martes 11 de marzo, a partir de las 17.00 hora peruana y 19.00 de Chile, por el partido de vuelta de la Fase 3 de la #CopaLibertadores 2025. Este encuentro se jugará en el Estadio Alejandro Villanueva. Sigue el partido EN VIVO a través de Líbero, con la narración de Axel Belapatiño y los comentarios de Pedro Candela.



Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO HOY

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique partido completo

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO 2025

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO RESUMEN

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO COMPLETO

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO GRATIS

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO ONLINE

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique reacción

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique reacciones en vivo

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique resumen

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique hoy

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique GOLES

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique Estadio Alejandro Villanueva

Resumen de Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique

Partido completo Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique

Resumen completo Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique EN VIVO

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique en vivo 2025

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique en vivo

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique L1MAX

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique L1MAX en vivo

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique Liga 1

Alianza Lima vs. Deportes Iquique 2025



Enlaces Útiles 👇🏼

● Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6

● Más noticias: https://libero.pe/

● Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH

● Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D

● Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ

Noticias adicionales en Líbero

FABIÁN BUSTOS contactado por VÉLEZ SARFIELD para ser su técnico 😱📞 #universitario #velezsarsfield

🔴 ALIANZA LIMA VS AYACUCHO FC EN VIVO | FECHA 5 TORNEO APERTURA LIGA 1 2025 | Líbero

¡FIESTA EN MATUTE! 🎇 #AlianzaLima celebró a lo grande la histórica clasificación a la #Libertadores

Prensa argentina deja polémico comentario contra #AlianzLima y el 'Pipo' luego de ganarle a Iquique

🔴 ALIANZA LIMA VS DEPORTES IQUIQUE EN VIVO | COPA LIBERTADORES FASE 3 VUELTA | Líbero

CHRISTIAN CUEVA habló sobre su posible regreso a la SELECCIÓN PERUANA ⚽🇵🇪 #seleccionperuana #cueva

HINCHAS DE ALIANZA LIMA celebran CLASIFICACIÓN a FASE DE GRUPOS de COPA LIBERTADORES | Líbero

ALIANZA LIMA 2-0 AYACUCHO FC: Hinchas celebran y confían en clasificar en la Libertadores | Libero

🔴 UNIVERSITARIO VS SPORT BOYS EN VIVO | FECHA 5 TORNEO APERTURA LIGA 1 2025 | Líbero

#AlianzaLima es tendencia tras clasificar de manera histórica a la #FaseDeGrupos en la #Libertadores

🚨 Barcos preocupa a todos en #AlianzaLima al abandonar el campo tras una lesión | Líbero

ANDRÉ CARRILLO se disculpó con los hinchas tras la derrota del CORINTHIANS 🗣🙏 #andrécarrillo

🔴 MELGAR VS CERRO PORTEÑO EN VIVO | COPA LIBERTADORES FASE 3 IDA | Líbero

Hinchas de MELGAR furiosos contra el arbitraje tras DERROTA ante CERRO PORTEÑO | Líbero

#Melgar no pudo de local ante #CerroPorteño y se complica en la #Libertadores | Líbero

Además hoy día 11 de Marzo en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de Líbero

Todos los videos desde el canal Líbero en Youtube.