GRABADO el 04-07-2025

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - 1/3 - PAMELA LÓPEZ ARREMETIÓ CONTRA CHRISTIAN CUEVA Willax

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 04/07/2025 Willax Televisión.

Amor y Fuego - JUL 04 - LAS REDES REACCIONAN TRAS AUMENTO DE SUELDO DE DINA BOLUARTE Willax.

Amor y Fuego - JUL 04 - PERUANOS INDIGNADOS SE PRONUNCIAN TRAS EL AUMENTO DE SUELDO DE DINA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - 4/5 - CONGRESO BUSCA ANULAR AUMENTO DE SUELDO DE BOLUARTE Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - 3/3 - MTC PLANEA REABRIR ANTIGUO AEROPUERTO JORGE CHÁVEZ Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - LANZAN NUEVA RUTA DEL AERODIRECTO EN PLAZA NORTE Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - 2/3 - SALIENTE DE PAMELA LÓPEZ SE UNE A ORQUESTA CANDELA Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - HERMANO DE AGRAVIADO DESMIENTE A SUJETO QUE SE EMPOTRÓ Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - 1/3 - PAMELA LÓPEZ ARREMETIÓ CONTRA CHRISTIAN CUEVA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - 5/5 - EL CASTELLANO NOS UNE CON 600 MILLONES DE PERSONAS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - TRES HERIDOS TRAS IMPACTANTE ATROPELLO EN LA MOLINA Willax.

Yo Caviar - JUL 04 - 1/1 - CAVIARES LES GUSTA HACER NEGOCIO CON INDIGENISMO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - 'MÉTODO BARRETO' ATENTA CONTRA LA LIBERTAD DE PRENSA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - 2/5 - DINA BOLUARTE GANARÁ MÁS DE MIL SOLES DIARIOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - FISCALÍA PIDE 35 AÑOS DE PRISIÓN PARA KEIKO FUJIMORI Willax.

Además hoy día 05 de Julio en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 04/07/2025 Willax Televisión

video

Amor y Fuego - JUL 04 - LAS REDES REACCIONAN TRAS AUMENTO DE SUELDO DE DINA BOLUARTE Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - JUL 04 - PERUANOS INDIGNADOS SE PRONUNCIAN TRAS EL AUMENTO DE SUELDO DE DINA Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - 4/5 - CONGRESO BUSCA ANULAR AUMENTO DE SUELDO DE BOLUARTE Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - 3/3 - MTC PLANEA REABRIR ANTIGUO AEROPUERTO JORGE CHÁVEZ Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - LANZAN NUEVA RUTA DEL AERODIRECTO EN PLAZA NORTE Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - 2/3 - SALIENTE DE PAMELA LÓPEZ SE UNE A ORQUESTA CANDELA Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - HERMANO DE AGRAVIADO DESMIENTE A SUJETO QUE SE EMPOTRÓ Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUL 04 - 1/3 - PAMELA LÓPEZ ARREMETIÓ CONTRA CHRISTIAN CUEVA Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - 5/5 - EL CASTELLANO NOS UNE CON 600 MILLONES DE PERSONAS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - TRES HERIDOS TRAS IMPACTANTE ATROPELLO EN LA MOLINA Willax

video

Yo Caviar - JUL 04 - 1/1 - CAVIARES LES GUSTA HACER NEGOCIO CON INDIGENISMO Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - 'MÉTODO BARRETO' ATENTA CONTRA LA LIBERTAD DE PRENSA Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - 2/5 - DINA BOLUARTE GANARÁ MÁS DE MIL SOLES DIARIOS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - JUL 04 - FISCALÍA PIDE 35 AÑOS DE PRISIÓN PARA KEIKO FUJIMORI Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

FEXTICUM - Feria de Exposiciones Típicos Culturales de Monsefú

FEXTICUM - Feria de Exposiciones Típicos Culturales de Monsefú

Nacimiento de Fernando de Szyszlo

Nacimiento de Fernando de Szyszlo

Día del Amigo

Día del Amigo

Semana de la Rabia en el Perú

Semana de la Rabia en el Perú

Día Internacional de las Cooperativas

Día Internacional de las Cooperativas

Firma del Contrato Dreyfus

Firma del Contrato Dreyfus

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es sábado, 05 de julio de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

16º Lima
3.55
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo