GRABADO el 12-07-2025

Habla Chino - JUL 11 - 1/2 - YACO ESKENAZI HABLA CON ALDO MIYASHIRO Willax

Habla Chino - JUL 11 - ENTREVISTA COMPLETA A YACO ESKENAZI Willax.

Habla Chino - JUL 11 - 1/2 - YACO ESKENAZI HABLA CON ALDO MIYASHIRO Willax.

Habla Chino - JUL 11 - 2/2 - PREGUNTAS GUERRERAS Willax.

Willax en vivo - HABLA CHINO - 11/07/2025 Willax Televisión.

Contra Corriente - JUL 11 - 1/3 - BARRETO USA FISCALÍA PARA BLINDARSE Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUL 11 - 2/3 - UN FALLECIDO EN PROTESTA DE MINEROS Willax.

Willax en vivo - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - CONTRACORRIENTE - 11/07/2025 Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUL 11 - 3/3 - POLÉMICA CONDECORACIÓN A "DAYANITA" Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUL 11 - MINEROS INSISTEN EN DEFENDER REINFO Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUL 11 - YENI VILCATOMA EN CONTRACORRIENTE Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista -JUL 11- 1/3- BARRETO REGRESA AL MINISTERIO PÚBLICO COMO FISCAL PROVINCIAL.

Contra Corriente - JUL 11 - FRAUDE PROCESAL EN "INVESTIGACIÓN" A PERIODISTAS Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista -JUL 11- 2/3 -EXIGEN AL MINITER REFORMA PARA FABRICAR UNIFORMES POLICIALES.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - JUL 11 - 3/3 - JUNÍN ESPERA RECIBIR 80 MIL VISITANTES EN FIESTAS PATRIAS.

Willax Noticias - JUL 11 - 2/3 - MARITA BARRETO VUELVE A FISCALÍA DE DERECHOS HUMANOS Willax.

Además hoy día 12 de Julio en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día del Registro Nacional de Identificación y Estado Civil (Reniec)

Día Nacional de las Legumbres

Día de la Constitución Política del Perú

Batalla del puente de Abancay

Natalicio del Primer Cardenal del Perú, el padre Juan Gualberto Guevara

Día Internacional de la Lucha contra las Tormentas de Arena y Polvo

