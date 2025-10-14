GRABADO el 14-10-2025

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - CAE CABECILLA DE BANDA QUE EXTORSIONABA A MOTOTAXISTAS Willax

Hechos en Willax - OCT 14 - NIÑO DE 5 AÑOS MUERE ATROPELLADO POR CAMIONETA FUERA DE CONTROL Willax.

Hechos en Willax - OCT 14 - INPE HABILITA NUEVOS PABELLONES EN ANCÓN I Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - 3/5 - MESA DIRECTIVA DEL CONGRESO SE RECOMPONDRÍA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - 5/5 - VIZCARRA SE LANZA A LA YUGULAR DE SU ANTES AMIGO JERÍ Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - 4/5 - MAJU ROMPE SU SILENCIO TRAS ESCÁNDALO DE INFIDELIDAD Willax.

Yo Caviar - OCT 14 - 1/1 - INCREÍBLE COMO HAY TONTOS QUE CREEN EN VIZCARRA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - EXTORSIONAN A EMPRESA DE TRANSPORTE "SAN GERMÁN" Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - CAE CABECILLA DE BANDA QUE EXTORSIONABA A MOTOTAXISTAS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - UN MUERTO TRAS ENFRENTAMIENTO ENTRE VÁNDALOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - PODER JUDICIAL ORDENA REPONER A DELIA ESPINOZA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - GABINETE NO TENDRÁ CONGRESISTAS NI MINISTROS DE BOLUARTE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - "QUIERO TENER UN GABINETE PROACTIVO" Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - 2/5 - PRESIDENTE JERÍ PARTICIPÓ DE SIMULACRO MULTIPELIGRO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - SUJETO HERIDO DE BALA AMENAZA A TAXISTA PARA ESCAPAR Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 14 - INCENDIAN AUTO Y ENCUENTRAN CHALECO POLICIAL DENTRO Willax.

Además hoy día 14 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día Mundial de la Espirometría

Día Mundial de la Espirometría

Fiesta de Santa Fortunata en Moquegua

Fiesta de Santa Fortunata en Moquegua

Fiesta patronal en honor a la Virgen del Rosario en Sacsamarca

Fiesta patronal en honor a la Virgen del Rosario en Sacsamarca

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Creación del distrito de Huacachi (Huari)

Creación del distrito de Huacachi (Huari)

Día Internacional de los Residuos de Aparatos Eléctricos y Electrónicos RAEE

Día Internacional de los Residuos de Aparatos Eléctricos y Electrónicos RAEE

