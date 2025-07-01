GRABADO el 01-07-2025

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - FURGONETA FUERA DE CONTROL CHOCA Y DESTRUYE MOTOTAXI Willax

Yo Caviar - JUL 01 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - SIGUEN EVALUANDO ENVIAR PRESOS A CÁRCELES DE BUKELE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - INUNDACIONES PONEN EN RIESGO A CONDUCTORES Y PEATONES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - COMBI ARROLLA A HOMBRE Y LO ARRASTRA VARIOS METROS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - 2/5 - GOLPEAN A HOMBRE POR ROBAR HERRAMIENTAS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - EXTORSIONADORES QUEMAN MOTOTAXI Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - MUJER ENGAÑA A TRABAJADOR Y ROBA 4 MIL SOLES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - CAEN DELINCUENTES TRAS UNA INTENSA PERSECUSIÓN EN ATE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - 1/5 - DETIENEN A RAQUETEROS MENORES DE EDAD TRAS PERSECUSIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - CAMPEONATO DE FÚTBOL TERMINA EN BALACERA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - FURGONETA FUERA DE CONTROL CHOCA Y DESTRUYE MOTOTAXI Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 01 - DETONAN EXPLOSIVO EN VIVIENDA POR NO PAGAR CUPOS Willax.

Camotillo El Tinterillo - JUN 30 - 1/1 Willax.

Habla Chino - JUN 30 - 1/2 - MELCOCHITA: PATRIMONIO CULTURAL DE LA COMICIDAD Willax.

Habla Chino - JUN 30 - 2/2 - AL SON DE DON PABLO VILLANUEVA Willax.

Además hoy día 01 de Julio en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día del Coto de Caza El Angolo

Día del Coto de Caza El Angolo

Expropiación de las acciones de la Compañía Nacional de Teléfonos (1972)

Expropiación de las acciones de la Compañía Nacional de Teléfonos (1972)

Semana de la Rabia en el Perú

Semana de la Rabia en el Perú

Día Internacional del Chiste

Día Internacional del Chiste

Establecimiento del Parque Nacional Huascarán

Establecimiento del Parque Nacional Huascarán

Inauguración de la primera etapa del zanjón - Vía Expresa de Paseo de la República

Inauguración de la primera etapa del zanjón - Vía Expresa de Paseo de la República

