GRABADO el 13-06-2025

Contra Corriente - JUN 13 - 1/3 - MAFIA NACIONAL ABASTECÍA A BANDA ECUATORIANA Willax

Habla Chino - JUN 13 - 1/2 - BETO ORTÍZ EN HABLA CHINO Willax.

Habla Chino - JUN 13 - 2/2 - LAS RAPIDITAS DE BETO ORTÍZ CON EL CHINO Willax.

Habla Chino - JUN 13 - UN PAPÁ CON SABOR AL PRÓJIMO Willax.

Habla Chino - JUN 13 - BETO ORTIZ CON ALDO MIYASHIRO EN 'HABLA CHINO' Willax.

Willax en vivo - HABLA CHINO - 13/06/2025 Willax Televisión.

Habla Chino - JUN 13 - ¿QUIÉN ES EL CRUSH DE BETO ORTÍZ? Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 13 - 1/3 - MAFIA NACIONAL ABASTECÍA A BANDA ECUATORIANA Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 13 - 3/3 - HOMBRE CLAVE DE "CHIBOLÍN" HABLA ANTE FISCALÍA Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 13 - 2/3 - PATRICIA BENAVIDES VUELVE AL MINISTERIO PÚBLICO Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 13 - CONFIDENTE DE "CHIBOLÍN" LO HUNDE EN FISCALÍA Willax.

Willax en vivo - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - CONTRACORRIENTE - 13/06/2025 Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 13 - FISCALÍA INVESTIGA JOYAS COMPRADAS POR CÉSAR ACUÑA Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 13 - VENDÍAN ARMAS A BANDAS ECUATORIANAS Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - JUN 13 - 1/3 -PATRICIA BENAVIDES REGRESA AL CARGO DE FISCAL DE LA NACIÓN.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - JUN 13 - 3/3 - CAMBIOS EN LA FISCALÍA Willax.

Además hoy día 15 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Semana Jubilar por Aniversario de Fundación de la ciudad de Ica

Semana Jubilar por Aniversario de Fundación de la ciudad de Ica

Día de la Canción Andina

Día de la Canción Andina

Festividad del Señor de la Paciencia en Arequipa

Festividad del Señor de la Paciencia en Arequipa

Fiesta de la Semilla o Muru Raymi

Fiesta de la Semilla o Muru Raymi

Festividad del Tayta Padre o Padre Eterno en Huacrapuquio (Junín)

Festividad del Tayta Padre o Padre Eterno en Huacrapuquio (Junín)

Día de la Gastronomía Lambayecana

Día de la Gastronomía Lambayecana

