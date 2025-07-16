GRABADO el 16-07-2025

CABECILLA DE 'LOS PULPOS' SALIÓ EN LIBERTAD

Jhon Cruz Arce, sindicado por la Policía como cabecilla de la organización criminal Los Pulpos, salió en libertad tras estar preso por el homicidio de su expareja y un hombre en Trujillo, región La Libertad, informaron fuentes del INPE.

Desde RPP Noticias

Además hoy día 16 de Julio en el calendario del Perú.

