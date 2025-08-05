GRABADO el 05-08-2025

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - 3/5 - SE HACEN PASAR POR PASAJEROS PARA AMENAZARLOS DE MUERTE Willax

Bienvenido al canal oficial de Willax Televisión. Aquí encontrarás lo mejor de nuestra programación: noticias, entretenimiento, opinión, política, espectáculos, deportes y más.

Suscríbete y activa la campanita para no perderte ningún estreno.
Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales y mantente informado las 24 horas.

Desde Willax Televisión

Yo Caviar - AGO 05 - 1/1 - BOLUARTE Y TELLO CONFRONTAN POSTURAS SOBRE CORTE IDH Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - CRUZ DE CAPILLA DE 45 METROS CAE SOBRE CASAS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - MURO COLAPSA Y APLASTA A MENOR DE EDAD Willax.

Camotillo El Tinterillo - AGO 04 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - PASAJE SUBE POR COBRO DE CUPOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - DOS HERIDOS EN BALACERA CONTRA COLECTIVO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - MOTOTAXI ENCAÑONA A ESTUDIANTE PARA ROBARLE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - INTENTAN ROBAR CAMIONETA, PERO VEHÍCULO SE TRABA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - JUÁREZ PIDE SANCIONES POR INCIDENTES EN EL MENSAJE A LA NACIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - 3/5 - SE HACEN PASAR POR PASAJEROS PARA AMENAZARLOS DE MUERTE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - MENOR DE 14 AÑOS DESAPARECIDO ESTABA CON SU PADRE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - VELARON RESTOS DE SUBOFICIAL QUE FRUSTRÓ ASALTO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - CRIMINALES EXTRANJEROS ASESINAN A POLICÍA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - 1/5 - SE GASTA MÁS DE S/ 91 MILLONES AL MES EN LAS CÁRCELES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - 2/5 -DENUNCIA EL USO Y ABUSO DE SEGURO MÉDICO EN EL PARLAMENTO Willax.

Además hoy día 05 de Agosto en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Yo Caviar - AGO 05 - 1/1 - BOLUARTE Y TELLO CONFRONTAN POSTURAS SOBRE CORTE IDH Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - CRUZ DE CAPILLA DE 45 METROS CAE SOBRE CASAS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - MURO COLAPSA Y APLASTA A MENOR DE EDAD Willax

video

Camotillo El Tinterillo - AGO 04 - 1/1 Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - PASAJE SUBE POR COBRO DE CUPOS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - DOS HERIDOS EN BALACERA CONTRA COLECTIVO Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - MOTOTAXI ENCAÑONA A ESTUDIANTE PARA ROBARLE Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - INTENTAN ROBAR CAMIONETA, PERO VEHÍCULO SE TRABA Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - JUÁREZ PIDE SANCIONES POR INCIDENTES EN EL MENSAJE A LA NACIÓN Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - 3/5 - SE HACEN PASAR POR PASAJEROS PARA AMENAZARLOS DE MUERTE Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - MENOR DE 14 AÑOS DESAPARECIDO ESTABA CON SU PADRE Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - VELARON RESTOS DE SUBOFICIAL QUE FRUSTRÓ ASALTO Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - CRIMINALES EXTRANJEROS ASESINAN A POLICÍA Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - 1/5 - SE GASTA MÁS DE S/ 91 MILLONES AL MES EN LAS CÁRCELES Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - AGO 05 - 2/5 -DENUNCIA EL USO Y ABUSO DE SEGURO MÉDICO EN EL PARLAMENTO Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Festividad de la Virgen de las Nieves en Coracora (Ayacucho)

Festividad de la Virgen de las Nieves en Coracora (Ayacucho)

Día de la Santísima Cruz de Motupe en Santiago de Surco

Día de la Santísima Cruz de Motupe en Santiago de Surco

Semana Internacional de la Lactancia Materna

Semana Internacional de la Lactancia Materna

Festividad de la Santísima Cruz de Chalpón en Motupe (Lambayeque)

Festividad de la Santísima Cruz de Chalpón en Motupe (Lambayeque)

Feria Internacional del Libro de Lima FIL-LIMA

Feria Internacional del Libro de Lima FIL-LIMA

Fiesta Patronal de la Virgen de las Nieves y Semana Turística de Yurimaguas (Loreto)

Fiesta Patronal de la Virgen de las Nieves y Semana Turística de Yurimaguas (Loreto)

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es martes, 05 de agosto de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.59
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo