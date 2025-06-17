GRABADO el 17-06-2025

Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente Larcomar SHORTRPP

La Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente el centro comercial Larcomar tras una inspección en la que se detectaron deficiencias estructurales.

Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente Larcomar SHORTRPP

Somos el canal oficial en YouTube de RPP, confianza y credibilidad por todos los medios.

¡MANTENTE INFORMADO! ¡SUSCRÍBETE A RPP!: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA

Escucha RPP Radio en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio

Noticias 24/7 en: https://rpp.pe

¡Suscríbete al club de los verdaderos hinchas y gana entradas a partidos y más premios!
https://clubfcc.com

Síguenos en redes sociales:
Facebook https://facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram https://instagram.com/rppnoticias
WhatsApp https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VZztxLS3gvWYKY1YWN1I
X (Twitter) https://x.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok https://tiktok.com/rppnoticias
Threads https://threads.net/rppnoticias

Desde RPP Noticias

ENVIVO ALIANZA LIMA LISTO PARA ENFRENTAR A COMERCIANTES UNIDOS ¿RECUPERARÁ LA PUNTA? FCCONLINE.

¿Fue realmente manipulación? El testimonio que pone a Alejandro Sanz en el ojo público shortrpp.

ENVIVO FÚTBOL COMO CANCHA 17/06/2025 FCCRPP.

¿Por qué hay disputa en la Fiscalía de la Nación? shortrpp.

Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente Larcomar SHORTRPP.

¿Crisis en el Ministerio Público? Patricia Juárez da su postura sobre Benavides.

ENVIVO VAMOSALVAR 17/06/25.

ENVIVO PRUEBA DE FUEGO 17/06/2025 PDFRPP.

ENVIVO LAS NOTICIAS 17/06/2025 NOTICIASRPP.

ENVIVO LAS COSAS COMO SON 17/06/25 LASCOSASRPP.

ENVIVO CONEXIÓN 17/06/2025 CONEXIONRPP.

ENVIVO ECONOMIA PARA TODOS 17/06/2025 ECONOMIAXTODOS.

ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 17/06/2025 ROTATIVARPP.

Paro de transportistas el 18 de junio: ¿Qué se sabe hasta ahora? ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA.

Larcomar clausurado Municipalidad de Miraflores explica las razones ROTATIVARPP.

Además hoy día 18 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

RPP Noticias

video

ENVIVO ALIANZA LIMA LISTO PARA ENFRENTAR A COMERCIANTES UNIDOS ¿RECUPERARÁ LA PUNTA? FCCONLINE

video

¿Fue realmente manipulación? El testimonio que pone a Alejandro Sanz en el ojo público shortrpp

video

ENVIVO FÚTBOL COMO CANCHA 17/06/2025 FCCRPP

video

¿Por qué hay disputa en la Fiscalía de la Nación? shortrpp

video

Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente Larcomar SHORTRPP

video

¿Crisis en el Ministerio Público? Patricia Juárez da su postura sobre Benavides

video

ENVIVO VAMOSALVAR 17/06/25

video

ENVIVO PRUEBA DE FUEGO 17/06/2025 PDFRPP

video

ENVIVO LAS NOTICIAS 17/06/2025 NOTICIASRPP

video

ENVIVO LAS COSAS COMO SON 17/06/25 LASCOSASRPP

video

ENVIVO CONEXIÓN 17/06/2025 CONEXIONRPP

video

ENVIVO ECONOMIA PARA TODOS 17/06/2025 ECONOMIAXTODOS

video

ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 17/06/2025 ROTATIVARPP

video

Paro de transportistas el 18 de junio: ¿Qué se sabe hasta ahora? ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA

video

Larcomar clausurado Municipalidad de Miraflores explica las razones ROTATIVARPP

Todos los videos desde RPP Noticias en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Semana Turística y Fiesta Patronal de San Juan en Iquitos (Loreto)

Semana Turística y Fiesta Patronal de San Juan en Iquitos (Loreto)

Día del Relacionista Público

Día del Relacionista Público

Día Internacional para Contrarrestar el Discurso de Odio

Día Internacional para Contrarrestar el Discurso de Odio

Aniversario de creación política del distrito de La Cruz (Tumbes)

Aniversario de creación política del distrito de La Cruz (Tumbes)

Creación del distrito de Providencia (Luya)

Creación del distrito de Providencia (Luya)

Aniversario de creación política del distrito de Pampas de Hospital (Tumbes)

Aniversario de creación política del distrito de Pampas de Hospital (Tumbes)

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es miércoles, 18 de junio de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.61
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo