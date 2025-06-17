Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente Larcomar SHORTRPP
La Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente el centro comercial Larcomar tras una inspección en la que se detectaron deficiencias estructurales.
Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente Larcomar SHORTRPP
Somos el canal oficial en YouTube de RPP, confianza y credibilidad por todos los medios.
¡MANTENTE INFORMADO! ¡SUSCRÍBETE A RPP!: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA
Escucha RPP Radio en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio
Noticias 24/7 en: https://rpp.pe
¡Suscríbete al club de los verdaderos hinchas y gana entradas a partidos y más premios!
https://clubfcc.com
Síguenos en redes sociales:
Facebook https://facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram https://instagram.com/rppnoticias
WhatsApp https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VZztxLS3gvWYKY1YWN1I
X (Twitter) https://x.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok https://tiktok.com/rppnoticias
Threads https://threads.net/rppnoticias
Desde RPP Noticias
ENVIVO ALIANZA LIMA LISTO PARA ENFRENTAR A COMERCIANTES UNIDOS ¿RECUPERARÁ LA PUNTA? FCCONLINE.
¿Fue realmente manipulación? El testimonio que pone a Alejandro Sanz en el ojo público shortrpp.
ENVIVO FÚTBOL COMO CANCHA 17/06/2025 FCCRPP.
¿Por qué hay disputa en la Fiscalía de la Nación? shortrpp.
Municipalidad de Miraflores clausuró temporalmente Larcomar SHORTRPP.
¿Crisis en el Ministerio Público? Patricia Juárez da su postura sobre Benavides.
ENVIVO VAMOSALVAR 17/06/25.
ENVIVO PRUEBA DE FUEGO 17/06/2025 PDFRPP.
ENVIVO LAS NOTICIAS 17/06/2025 NOTICIASRPP.
ENVIVO LAS COSAS COMO SON 17/06/25 LASCOSASRPP.
ENVIVO CONEXIÓN 17/06/2025 CONEXIONRPP.
ENVIVO ECONOMIA PARA TODOS 17/06/2025 ECONOMIAXTODOS.
ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 17/06/2025 ROTATIVARPP.
Paro de transportistas el 18 de junio: ¿Qué se sabe hasta ahora? ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA.
Larcomar clausurado Municipalidad de Miraflores explica las razones ROTATIVARPP.
Además hoy día 18 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.
RPP Noticias
Todos los videos desde RPP Noticias en Youtube.