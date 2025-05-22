Willax Mediodía - MAY 22 - 1/3 - OPERATIVO A MOTOCICLISTAS POR CHALECOS CON PLACA Willax
Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Desde Willax Televisión
Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 22/05/2025 Willax Televisión.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 22 - ¡LA NEWTON LE RESPONDE AL PADRE BIOLÓGICO DE SUS HIJOS, CARLOS MORALES!.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 22 - ALEJANDRA BAIGORRIA SE REÚNE CON VANIA BLUDAU Y FLOR ORTOLA Willax.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 22 - CUEVA SE HABRÍA DESPEDIDO CON UNA VIDEOLLAMADA DE LIDER DE UNA BANDA.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 22 - YAHAIRA LE RESPONDE A LESLIE SHAW Y LE MANDA INDIRECTA A FARFÁN Willax.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 22 - MAYRA GOÑI DEBUTA CON "REINA DE CORAZONES 90'S" Willax.
Willax Mediodía - MAY 22 - 1/3 - OPERATIVO A MOTOCICLISTAS POR CHALECOS CON PLACA Willax.
Willax Mediodía - MAY 22 - 2/3 - ORQUESTA CANDELA EN WILLAX MEDIODÍA Willax.
Willax Mediodía - MAY 22 - 3/3 - GRAN ORQUESTA INTERNACIONAL EN WILLAX MEDIODÍA Willax.
Al Día Con Willax - MAY 22 - 1/4 - BALACERA EN LA VÍA EXPRESA DEJA HERIDO A CORONEL Willax.
Al Día Con Willax - MAY 22 - 3/4 - ENCUENTRAN EN PARACAS PARTES DEL AERONAVE DESAPARECIDO Willax.
Al Día Con Willax - MAY 22 - 2/4 - ¿CRISTIANO RONALDO SE DESPIDE DE ARABIA? Willax.
Al Día Con Willax - MAY 22 - 4/4 - MÁS DE 50 AÑOS SIN PAGAR REFORMA AGRARIA Willax.
Al Día Con Willax - MAY 22 -ENTREVISTA A CORONEL DESPUÉS DE SER HERIDO EN BALACERA EN LA VÍA EXPRESA.
Al Día Con Willax - MAY 22 - CONGRESO DEBATE PROYETO QUE SANCIONA JUECES Y FISCALES Willax.
Además hoy día 22 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.