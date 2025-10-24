Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - DELINCUENTE ARMADO ASALTÓ A DOS CENSISTAS Willax
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - VIZCARRA NIEGA SER AMIGO DE JOSÉ MANUEL HERNÁNDEZ Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - POLICÍA SE PRONUNCIA SOBRE POSIBLES PROTESTAS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - 3/5 - INTENTAN ASESINAR A INGENIERO, PERO SE SALVA DE MILAGRO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - FISCALÍA PIDE COMPARECENCIA CON RESTRICCIONES Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - ARRANCÓ 'APAGÓN' EN EL PENAL DE LURIGANCHO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - SUJETO ADMITE QUE ROBÓ Y MATÓ A MADRE E HIJA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - DELINCUENTE ARMADO ASALTÓ A DOS CENSISTAS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - CAPTURARON A 12 INTEGRANTES DE BANDA QUE OPERABA EN EL CALLAO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - ASESINAN A BALAZOS A POLICÍA FRENTE A SU NOVIA Willax.
Willax en vivo - LA PREVIA: SPORTING CRISTAL VS. UNIVERSITARIO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - LA REACCIÓN DE JOSÉ JERÍ AL NO ENCONTRAR A COMISARIO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - PRESIDENTE JERÍ VOLVIÓ A RECORRER LAS CALLES DE LIMA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - 2/5 - EXIGEN ACCIÓN LEGAL CONTRA TATIANA ASTENGO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - 1/5 - APROVECHÓ EL TRÁFICO PARA ROBAR CELULAR Willax.
Al Día con Willax - OCT 24 - MADRE E HIJA MUEREN APUÑALADAS POR RESISTIRSE A ROBO Willax.
