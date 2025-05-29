Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DESCUBRE MÁS DE 20 DESTINOS DEL PERÚ CON CRUZ DEL SUR Willax
Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Desde Willax Televisión
Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 29/05/2025 Willax Televisión.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - LAURA SPOYA FRENTE A LAS CÁMARAS DE AYF Willax.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - YAHAIRA RESPONDE FRENTE A LAS CÁMARAS DE AYF Willax.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - CÉSAR VEGA HACE MEA CULPA, TRAS SER DETENIDO POR AGREDIR A SUHEYN Willax.
Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 1/3 Willax.
Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 2/3 Willax.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - MILENKA ZÁRATE INCLUYE AL PERSONAJE DE GREISSY EN SU SERIE Willax.
Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - LOS PERUANOS REACCIONAN A LA GUERRA DE LA NEWTON CON CARLOS MORALES Willax.
Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 3/3 Willax.
Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - LA SELECCIÓN DE FÚTBOL DE ARTISTAS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 3/5 - ADRIANZÉN PODRÍA VOLVER COMO EMBAJADOR EN LA ONU Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 4/5 - TOS FERINA ALCANZÓ LOS 650 CONTAGIADOS EN TODO EL PAÍS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DESCUBRE MÁS DE 20 DESTINOS DEL PERÚ CON CRUZ DEL SUR Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 5/5 - PERÚ ACABA DE PERDER DOS ARBITRAJES QUE SALDRÁN CAROS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - PERÚ EN ALERTA ROJA POR LA TOS FERINA Willax.
Además hoy día 29 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.