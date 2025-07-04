GRABADO el 04-07-2025

¿Contacto real con un fantasma? shortrpp

Durante el programa Viaje a Otra Dimensión, logramos algo increíble: mediante psicofonías captadas en tiempo real con un Spiritbox, establecimos contacto con el supuesto espíritu que habita un misterioso espejo maldito.
Somos el canal oficial en YouTube de RPP, confianza y credibilidad por todos los medios.

¡MANTENTE INFORMADO! ¡SUSCRÍBETE A RPP!: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA

Escucha RPP Radio en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio

Noticias 24/7 en: https://rpp.pe

¡Suscríbete al club de los verdaderos hinchas y gana entradas a partidos y más premios!
https://clubfcc.com

Síguenos en redes sociales:
Facebook https://facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram https://instagram.com/rppnoticias
WhatsApp https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VZztxLS3gvWYKY1YWN1I
X (Twitter) https://x.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok https://tiktok.com/rppnoticias
Threads https://threads.net/rppnoticias

Desde RPP Noticias

ENVIVO ADELANTAN ELECCIONES EN LA FPF ALIANZA Y LA "U" SE JUEGAN EL APERTURA FCCONLINE.

ENVIVO FÚTBOL COMO CANCHA 04/07/2025 FCCRPP.

Alessandro Burlamaqui jugará en Alianza Lima: Acuerdo hasta finales de 2028 FCCRPP SEGMENTO.

ENVIVOVAMOS AL VARVamosAlVar 04/07/25.

ENVIVO PRUEBA DE FUEGO 04/07/2025 PDFRPP.

ENVIVO LAS NOTICIAS 04/07/2025 NOTICIASRPP.

ENVIVO LAS COSAS COMO SON 04/07/25 LASCOSASRPP.

ENVIVO CONEXIÓN 04/07/2025 CONEXIONRPP.

ENVIVO ECONOMIA PARA TODOS 04/07/2025 ECONOMIAXTODOS.

ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 04/07/2025 ROTATIVARPP.

ROBAN S/ 30 MIL a dos CAMBISTAS dentro de galería Cachina Fashion en Cercado de Lima ROTATIVARPP.

¿Contacto real con un fantasma? shortrpp.

Oficializan ampliación del Reinfo hasta fin de año ROTATIVARPP.

Se aprueba el adelanto de elecciones en la FPF: ¿Lozano se queda? SEGMENTO TocoYMeVoy.

ENVIVO ALIANZA Y LA 'U' SIN MARGEN DE ERROR: ¿QUIÉN GANA EL APERTURA? TOCOYMEVOY.

Además hoy día 05 de Julio en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

RPP Noticias

video

ENVIVO ADELANTAN ELECCIONES EN LA FPF ALIANZA Y LA "U" SE JUEGAN EL APERTURA FCCONLINE

video

ENVIVO FÚTBOL COMO CANCHA 04/07/2025 FCCRPP

video

Alessandro Burlamaqui jugará en Alianza Lima: Acuerdo hasta finales de 2028 FCCRPP SEGMENTO

video

ENVIVOVAMOS AL VARVamosAlVar 04/07/25

video

ENVIVO PRUEBA DE FUEGO 04/07/2025 PDFRPP

video

ENVIVO LAS NOTICIAS 04/07/2025 NOTICIASRPP

video

ENVIVO LAS COSAS COMO SON 04/07/25 LASCOSASRPP

video

ENVIVO CONEXIÓN 04/07/2025 CONEXIONRPP

video

ENVIVO ECONOMIA PARA TODOS 04/07/2025 ECONOMIAXTODOS

video

ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 04/07/2025 ROTATIVARPP

video

ROBAN S/ 30 MIL a dos CAMBISTAS dentro de galería Cachina Fashion en Cercado de Lima ROTATIVARPP

video

¿Contacto real con un fantasma? shortrpp

video

Oficializan ampliación del Reinfo hasta fin de año ROTATIVARPP

video

Se aprueba el adelanto de elecciones en la FPF: ¿Lozano se queda? SEGMENTO TocoYMeVoy

video

ENVIVO ALIANZA Y LA 'U' SIN MARGEN DE ERROR: ¿QUIÉN GANA EL APERTURA? TOCOYMEVOY

Todos los videos desde RPP Noticias en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

FEXTICUM - Feria de Exposiciones Típicos Culturales de Monsefú

FEXTICUM - Feria de Exposiciones Típicos Culturales de Monsefú

Nacimiento de Fernando de Szyszlo

Nacimiento de Fernando de Szyszlo

Día del Amigo

Día del Amigo

Semana de la Rabia en el Perú

Semana de la Rabia en el Perú

Día Internacional de las Cooperativas

Día Internacional de las Cooperativas

Firma del Contrato Dreyfus

Firma del Contrato Dreyfus

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es sábado, 05 de julio de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

16º Lima
3.55
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo