GRABADO el 14-10-2025

García Belaúnde sobre José Jerí: "Es un presidente insignificante" El Comercio

Canal oficial del diario El Comercio de Lima, Perú.

Suscríbete: http://goo.gl/UWBivf

Sitio web: http://elcomercio.pe

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elcomercio.pe
Twitter: https://twitter.com/elcomercio
Instagram: http://instagram.com/elcomercio
Discord: https://discord.gg/elcomercio

elcomercio noticiasperu mundo internacionales

Desde EL COMERCIO

REVIVIÓ LA VOZ DE DIEGO BERTIE EN YO SOY UNO MÁS ENVIVO.

IRL DESDE LA MARCHA NACIONAL CONTRA LA INSEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Pasa en la Calle EN VIVO.

Reconstrucción de Gaza: abren calles, limpian escombros y palestinos vuelven El Comercio.

Ecuador: coche bomba explosiona cerca a oficinas de la familia de Daniel Noboa El Comercio.

José Jerí juramentó a su nuevo gabinete con Ernesto Álvarez como premier Mirada de Fondo.

LOS MINISTROS DE JOSÉ JERÍ: ¿QUIÉNES SON Y QUÉ RETOS ENFRENTARÁN? EN VIVO.

CÓNCLAVE EN VIVO: HUMO NEGRO EN LA PRIMERA VOTACIÓN DEL CÓNCLAVE El Mundo Ahora.

PRESIDENTE JOSÉ JERÍ JURARÁ A SU GABINETE EN LAS PRÓXIMAS HORAS TQH EN VIVO.

¿Fue un error vacar a Dina Boluarte y poner a José Jerí en la presidencia? El Comercio.

José Jerí nombra a Ernesto Álvarez como nuevo presidente del Consejo de Ministros El Comercio.

Lluvias inundan México: cifras de muertos, desaparecidos y zonas más afectadas El Comercio.

TODO SOBRE LA GRAN MARCHA NACIONAL DEL 15 DE OCTUBRE, MAÑANA LAS 5 P.M. EN pasaenlacalle.

EN VIVO: PRESIDENTE JOSÉ JERÍ TOMA JURAMENTO A NUEVO GABINETE MINISTERIAL El Comercio.

¿Por qué vacaron a Dina Boluarte? 3 claves de la nueva crisis política en Perú El Comercio.

García Belaúnde sobre José Jerí: "Es un presidente insignificante" El Comercio.

Además hoy día 15 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

EL COMERCIO

video

REVIVIÓ LA VOZ DE DIEGO BERTIE EN YO SOY UNO MÁS ENVIVO

video

IRL DESDE LA MARCHA NACIONAL CONTRA LA INSEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Pasa en la Calle EN VIVO

video

Reconstrucción de Gaza: abren calles, limpian escombros y palestinos vuelven El Comercio

video

Ecuador: coche bomba explosiona cerca a oficinas de la familia de Daniel Noboa El Comercio

video

José Jerí juramentó a su nuevo gabinete con Ernesto Álvarez como premier Mirada de Fondo

video

LOS MINISTROS DE JOSÉ JERÍ: ¿QUIÉNES SON Y QUÉ RETOS ENFRENTARÁN? EN VIVO

video

CÓNCLAVE EN VIVO: HUMO NEGRO EN LA PRIMERA VOTACIÓN DEL CÓNCLAVE El Mundo Ahora

video

PRESIDENTE JOSÉ JERÍ JURARÁ A SU GABINETE EN LAS PRÓXIMAS HORAS TQH EN VIVO

video

¿Fue un error vacar a Dina Boluarte y poner a José Jerí en la presidencia? El Comercio

video

José Jerí nombra a Ernesto Álvarez como nuevo presidente del Consejo de Ministros El Comercio

video

Lluvias inundan México: cifras de muertos, desaparecidos y zonas más afectadas El Comercio

video

TODO SOBRE LA GRAN MARCHA NACIONAL DEL 15 DE OCTUBRE, MAÑANA LAS 5 P.M. EN pasaenlacalle

video

EN VIVO: PRESIDENTE JOSÉ JERÍ TOMA JURAMENTO A NUEVO GABINETE MINISTERIAL El Comercio

video

¿Por qué vacaron a Dina Boluarte? 3 claves de la nueva crisis política en Perú El Comercio

video

García Belaúnde sobre José Jerí: "Es un presidente insignificante" El Comercio

Todos los videos desde EL COMERCIO en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Nacimiento del compositor Aurelio Collantes Rojas

Nacimiento del compositor Aurelio Collantes Rojas

Día de la Creación Política de CanchayIIo

Día de la Creación Política de CanchayIIo

Fundación de Tingo María - Huánuco

Fundación de Tingo María - Huánuco

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Semana nacional de lucha contra el cáncer

Día Mundial del Lavado de Manos

Día Mundial del Lavado de Manos

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es miércoles, 15 de octubre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.43
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo