Hoy en día, cuidar tu identidad digital es tan importante como cuidar tu billetera.
Usar herramientas como Mi Sentinel te pueden ayudar a saber si tienes préstamos o deudas pendientes y que no reconozcas.
Crea tu cuenta en www.misentinel.com.pe o descarca el app Mi Sentinel y mantén el control de tu historial crediticio
