GRABADO el 12-06-2025

Contra Corriente - JUN 11 - 2/3 - OTÁROLA EN LA MIRA POR FAVORECER A SUS AMIGAS Willax

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 12/06/2025 Willax Televisión.

Amor y Fuego - JUN12-HIJO DE EVA AYLLÓN, SE QUIEBRA DURANTE SU BODA Y SU PADRE SE PRONUNCIA Willax.

Amor y Fuego - JUN 12 - VANIA BLUDAU REVELA QUE PERDIÓ UN HJO DE SU EXPAREJA Willax.

Amor y Fuego - JUN 12 - ¡DOÑA MARTHA CREE QUE SU HIJA MILETT FUE ENVENENADA! Willax.

Amor y Fuego - JUN 12 - PERUANO REACCIONAN A LOS CÓDIGOS DE FLAVIA, MAYRA Y ALE FULLER Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 11 - 3/3 - TOMÁS GÁLVEZ EXIGE QUE LO REPONGAN EN FISCALÍA Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 11 - 2/3 - OTÁROLA EN LA MIRA POR FAVORECER A SUS AMIGAS Willax.

Contra Corriente - JUN 11 - 1/3 - "EL MONSTRUO" AMENAZA A POLICÍAS Willax.

Amor y Fuego - JUN 12 - DOÑA MARTHA HACE AÑICOS A PABLO HEREDIA Y BRUNO AGOSTINI Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - 3/3 - SE REALIZÓ EL NACIONAL DE PILETA CORTA 2025 Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - 2/3 - LESLIE LE RESPONDE CON TODO AL COMPOSITOR RINCÓN Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - LOS POSTRECITOS DE ANTAÑO PARA EL FRÍO Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - 1/3 - ATACAN A BALAZOS UN PARADERO DE CUSTERS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUN 12 - 3/5 - MUNICIPIOS NO PUEDEN ENVIAR VEHÍCULOS AL DEPÓSITO Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - 'EL MONSTRUO' REAPARECE EN POLÉMICO VIDEO Willax.

Además hoy día 12 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 12/06/2025 Willax Televisión

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN12-HIJO DE EVA AYLLÓN, SE QUIEBRA DURANTE SU BODA Y SU PADRE SE PRONUNCIA Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN 12 - VANIA BLUDAU REVELA QUE PERDIÓ UN HJO DE SU EXPAREJA Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN 12 - ¡DOÑA MARTHA CREE QUE SU HIJA MILETT FUE ENVENENADA! Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN 12 - PERUANO REACCIONAN A LOS CÓDIGOS DE FLAVIA, MAYRA Y ALE FULLER Willax

video

Contra Corriente - JUN 11 - 3/3 - TOMÁS GÁLVEZ EXIGE QUE LO REPONGAN EN FISCALÍA Willax

video

Contra Corriente - JUN 11 - 2/3 - OTÁROLA EN LA MIRA POR FAVORECER A SUS AMIGAS Willax

video

Contra Corriente - JUN 11 - 1/3 - "EL MONSTRUO" AMENAZA A POLICÍAS Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN 12 - DOÑA MARTHA HACE AÑICOS A PABLO HEREDIA Y BRUNO AGOSTINI Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - 3/3 - SE REALIZÓ EL NACIONAL DE PILETA CORTA 2025 Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - 2/3 - LESLIE LE RESPONDE CON TODO AL COMPOSITOR RINCÓN Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - LOS POSTRECITOS DE ANTAÑO PARA EL FRÍO Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - 1/3 - ATACAN A BALAZOS UN PARADERO DE CUSTERS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - JUN 12 - 3/5 - MUNICIPIOS NO PUEDEN ENVIAR VEHÍCULOS AL DEPÓSITO Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 12 - 'EL MONSTRUO' REAPARECE EN POLÉMICO VIDEO Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día Mundial contra el Trabajo Infantil

Día Mundial contra el Trabajo Infantil

Aniversario de creación de la provincia de San Antonio de Putina (Puno)

Aniversario de creación de la provincia de San Antonio de Putina (Puno)

Festividad de San Antonio de Padua en Junín

Festividad de San Antonio de Padua en Junín

Festividad de San Antonio de Padua en el distrito de Simón Bolívar (Pasco)

Festividad de San Antonio de Padua en el distrito de Simón Bolívar (Pasco)

Fallecimiento del prócer Toribio Rodríguez de Mendoza

Fallecimiento del prócer Toribio Rodríguez de Mendoza

Reconocimiento y registro como raza al perro sin pelo del Perú

Reconocimiento y registro como raza al perro sin pelo del Perú

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es jueves, 12 de junio de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

18º Lima
3.64
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo