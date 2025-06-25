GRABADO el 25-06-2025

RIVER PLATE 0-2 INTER DE MILÁN Resumen, reacciones y goles Mundial de Clubes Líbero

InterdeMilan se mide a RiverPlate por la fecha 3 del MundialdeClubes. El cuadro italiano, en medio de cuestionamientos, enfrentará al 'Millonario' en busca de la clasificación de grupo E. El duelo será el miércoles 25 de junio desde las 20:00 hora peruana. Sigue el partido EN VIVO a través de Líbero.

Inter de Milán vs River Plate EN VIVO HOY
Inter de Milán vs River Plate partido completo
Inter de Milán vs River Plate EN VIVO 2025
Inter de Milán vs River Plate EN VIVO RESUMEN
Inter de Milán vs River Plate EN VIVO
Inter de Milán vs River Plate EN VIVO COMPLETO
Inter de Milán vs River Plate EN VIVO GRATIS
Inter de Milán vs River Plate EN VIVO ONLINE
Inter de Milán vs River Plate reacción
Inter de Milán vs River Plate reacciones en vivo
Inter de Milán vs River Plate resumen
Inter de Milán vs River Plate hoy
MInter de Milán vs River Plate GOLES
Inter de Milán vs River Plate
Resumen de Inter de Milán vs River Plate
Partido completo Inter de Milán vs River Plate
Resumen completo Inter de Milán vs River Plate
Inter de Milán vs River Plate EN VIVO
Inter de Milán vs River Plate en vivo 2025
Inter de Milán vs River Plate en vivo
Inter de Milán vs River Plate Mundial de Clubes 2025
Inter de Milán vs River Plate en vivo
Inter de Milán vs River Plate 2025

Enlaces Útiles
Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ

Desde Líbero

REAL MADRID VS SALZBURGO EN VIVO MUNDIAL DE CLUBES 2025 FASE DE GRUPOS Líbero.

MUNDIAL DE CLUBES: Llaves de octavos de final quedaron confirmadas tras finalizar la fase de grupos.

MOMENTAZO INFLUENCER ARGENTINO SE ENCONTRÓ CON EL PROFE DE AUCKLAND CITY QUE LE MARCÓ A BOCA .

GASPAR GENTILE LLEGÓ A LIMA PARA FIRMAR CON ALIANZALIMA: SERÁ PRESENTADO EN LAS PRÓXIMAS HORAS.

JUVENTUS VS MANCHESTER CITY EN VIVO MUNDIAL DE CLUBES 2025 FASE DE GRUPOS FECHA 3 Líbero.

CRISTIANORONALDO SEGUIRÁ HACIENDO GOLES EN ARABIA. RENOVÓ CON EL ALNASSR Líbero.

RIVER PLATE 0-2 INTER DE MILÁN Resumen, reacciones y goles Mundial de Clubes Líbero.

UNIVERSITARIO 2-0 ATLÉTICO GRAU: HINCHAS celebran de cerca el TÍTULO del TORNEO APERTURA Líbero.

UNIVERSITARIODEDEPORTES VENCIÓ 2-0 A ATLETICOGRAU Y ES MÁS PUNTERO QUE NUNCA Líbero.

UNIVERSITARIO 2-0 ATLÉTICO GRAU Resumen, reacciones y goles Torneo Apertura Líbero.

CLAUDIO PIZARRO CONFIRMÓ INTERÉS DE LLEGAR A LA FPF Líbero.

Cueva se rinde ante Gentile y "bendice" su llegada a AlianzaLima tras su paso por Cienciano.

Liberman con todo contra AlianzaLima: "Es un equipo medio pelo del fútbol de Sudamérica".

MARCOS LÓPEZ ES FICHADO POR 2 MILLONES DE DÓLARES A CLUB EUROPEO Líbero.

APUESTA TOTAL SERÁ PATROCINADOR OFICIAL DE LIVERPOOL Líbero.

Además hoy día 27 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Líbero

video

REAL MADRID VS SALZBURGO EN VIVO MUNDIAL DE CLUBES 2025 FASE DE GRUPOS Líbero

video

MUNDIAL DE CLUBES: Llaves de octavos de final quedaron confirmadas tras finalizar la fase de grupos

video

MOMENTAZO INFLUENCER ARGENTINO SE ENCONTRÓ CON EL PROFE DE AUCKLAND CITY QUE LE MARCÓ A BOCA

video

GASPAR GENTILE LLEGÓ A LIMA PARA FIRMAR CON ALIANZALIMA: SERÁ PRESENTADO EN LAS PRÓXIMAS HORAS

video

JUVENTUS VS MANCHESTER CITY EN VIVO MUNDIAL DE CLUBES 2025 FASE DE GRUPOS FECHA 3 Líbero

video

CRISTIANORONALDO SEGUIRÁ HACIENDO GOLES EN ARABIA. RENOVÓ CON EL ALNASSR Líbero

video

RIVER PLATE 0-2 INTER DE MILÁN Resumen, reacciones y goles Mundial de Clubes Líbero

video

UNIVERSITARIO 2-0 ATLÉTICO GRAU: HINCHAS celebran de cerca el TÍTULO del TORNEO APERTURA Líbero

video

UNIVERSITARIODEDEPORTES VENCIÓ 2-0 A ATLETICOGRAU Y ES MÁS PUNTERO QUE NUNCA Líbero

video

UNIVERSITARIO 2-0 ATLÉTICO GRAU Resumen, reacciones y goles Torneo Apertura Líbero

video

CLAUDIO PIZARRO CONFIRMÓ INTERÉS DE LLEGAR A LA FPF Líbero

video

Cueva se rinde ante Gentile y "bendice" su llegada a AlianzaLima tras su paso por Cienciano

video

Liberman con todo contra AlianzaLima: "Es un equipo medio pelo del fútbol de Sudamérica"

video

MARCOS LÓPEZ ES FICHADO POR 2 MILLONES DE DÓLARES A CLUB EUROPEO Líbero

video

APUESTA TOTAL SERÁ PATROCINADOR OFICIAL DE LIVERPOOL Líbero

Todos los videos desde Líbero en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Festividad en honor a San Pedro en la región Pasco

Festividad en honor a San Pedro en la región Pasco

Semana Turística, Cultural y Religiosa en el distrito de Huariaca (Pasco)

Semana Turística, Cultural y Religiosa en el distrito de Huariaca (Pasco)

Conmemoración del héroe de Pucuta

Conmemoración del héroe de Pucuta

Semana Turística de Moyobamba (San Martín)

Semana Turística de Moyobamba (San Martín)

Día Internacional de la Sordoceguera

Día Internacional de la Sordoceguera

Día de las Microempresas y las Pequeñas y Medianas Empresas

Día de las Microempresas y las Pequeñas y Medianas Empresas

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es viernes, 27 de junio de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

18º Lima
3.57
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo