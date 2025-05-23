GRABADO el 23-05-2025

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - 1/2 - CASO DE TURISTAS SECUESTRADOS POR PIRATAS DA GIRO INESPERADO

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax Deportes - MAY 23 - 1/3 - ¿A QUIÉN CONVOCARÁ IBÁÑEZ? Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 23 - 2/3 - CUEVA JUGARÍA EN EMELEC Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 23 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - 1/2 - CASO DE TURISTAS SECUESTRADOS POR PIRATAS DA GIRO INESPERADO.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - 2/2 - FESTIVAL DE QUESOS EN CRÓNICAS DE IMPACTO Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - LA HISTORIA DE LA PAPA NATIVA AYACUCHANA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - ACTORES PERUANOS SE REÚNEN 20 AÑOS DESPUÉS Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - LAS MEJORES PRENDAS PARA CALENTAR EL OTOÑO Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - LA COPA DEL MUNDO ROCK AND ROLL Y ACRO SWING LIMA 2025 Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 23 - 1/3 - BUTTERS Y SU REGRESO A WILLAX Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 23 - 2/3 - RESPUESTA DE IRTP TRAS MILLONARIO GASTO Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 23 - 3/3 - CONGRESISTA WILSON SOTO DENUNCIA IRREGULARIDADES Willax.

Entrometidos - MAY 23 - 1/3 - LAS "DISCULPAS" DE NEUTRO Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 23 - VILCATOMA Y SOTO EN MLE Willax.

Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 23/05/2025 Willax.

Además hoy día 25 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 23 - 1/3 - ¿A QUIÉN CONVOCARÁ IBÁÑEZ? Willax

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 23 - 2/3 - CUEVA JUGARÍA EN EMELEC Willax

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 23 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - 1/2 - CASO DE TURISTAS SECUESTRADOS POR PIRATAS DA GIRO INESPERADO

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - 2/2 - FESTIVAL DE QUESOS EN CRÓNICAS DE IMPACTO Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - LA HISTORIA DE LA PAPA NATIVA AYACUCHANA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - ACTORES PERUANOS SE REÚNEN 20 AÑOS DESPUÉS Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - LAS MEJORES PRENDAS PARA CALENTAR EL OTOÑO Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 23 - LA COPA DEL MUNDO ROCK AND ROLL Y ACRO SWING LIMA 2025 Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 23 - 1/3 - BUTTERS Y SU REGRESO A WILLAX Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 23 - 2/3 - RESPUESTA DE IRTP TRAS MILLONARIO GASTO Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 23 - 3/3 - CONGRESISTA WILSON SOTO DENUNCIA IRREGULARIDADES Willax

video

Entrometidos - MAY 23 - 1/3 - LAS "DISCULPAS" DE NEUTRO Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 23 - VILCATOMA Y SOTO EN MLE Willax

video

Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 23/05/2025 Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día del Payaso Peruano

Día del Payaso Peruano

Semana Internacional de Solidaridad con los Pueblos de los Territorios No Autónomos

Semana Internacional de Solidaridad con los Pueblos de los Territorios No Autónomos

Festival de la Papa Nativa

Festival de la Papa Nativa

Festival de la Chirimoya Cumbe en San Mateo de Otao

Festival de la Chirimoya Cumbe en San Mateo de Otao

Semana de la Maternidad Saludable y Segura

Semana de la Maternidad Saludable y Segura

Procesión de la Santísima Cruz de San José Patrón en Chosica

Procesión de la Santísima Cruz de San José Patrón en Chosica

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es domingo, 25 de mayo de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

20º Lima
3.67
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo