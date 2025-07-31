GRABADO el 31-07-2025

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - 3/5 -REGLAMENTO DEL USO DE SÍMBOLOS PATRIOS ESTÁ EN EVALUACIÓN Willax

Yo Caviar - JUL 31 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 30 - SUSPENSIÓN DE BENAVIDES PODRÍA SER ANULADA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - 3/5 -REGLAMENTO DEL USO DE SÍMBOLOS PATRIOS ESTÁ EN EVALUACIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 30 - ¿QUIÉN ES VICENTE ALANOCA? Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - 2/5 - CAPTURAN PELIGROSA BANDA QUE ROBÓ CASA DE CAMBIO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - DETONAN EXPLOSIVO EN CEVICHERÍA Y GENERA DESTROZOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - TSUNAMI IMPACTÓ EN LA COSTA VERDE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - MUJER ES ENCAÑONADA POR UN FALSO MOTOTAXISTA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - PESCADORES DE LURÍN CERRARON POR RIESGO DE TSUNAMI Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - LO ASESINARON LUEGO DE JUGAR FULBITO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - VENDEDOR DE CAÑA ES ARROLLADO POR CAMIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - GRAN ORQUESTA SUFRE ACCIDENTE DE TRÁNSITO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - CHOQUE ENTRE BUS Y METROPOLITANO DEJÓ TRES MUERTOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - ANA ZEGARRA SE DEFIENDE ANTE DENUNCIA POR COIMAS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - JUL 31 - 1/5 - ESTALLA EXPLOSIVO EN NEGOCIO DE AUTOPARTES Willax.

Además hoy día 31 de Julio en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Feria Regional de la Uva en Cascas (La Libertad)

Feria Internacional del Libro de Lima FIL-LIMA

Festividad de San Ignacio de Loyola en San Ignacio (Cajamarca)

Fiesta Mayor del Señor de Ánimas en la ciudad de Chalhuanca

Fiesta de San Ignacio de Loyola en Sinsicap - Otuzco (La Libertad)

Fiesta Patronal de San Ignacio en Junín

