Alianza Lima inició la era Néstor Gorosito. ¿Cómo jugarán los íntimos al mando del técnico argentino Además, Edison Flores seguirá siendo crema por todo el 2025. Esto y más hoy en nuestro programa #Líbero.

#futbol #liga 1 #futbolperuano #alianzalima #nestorgorosito

