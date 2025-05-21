Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - JOVEN ESTUDIANTE VIVE CON DOS BALAS EN SU CUERPO Willax
Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Desde Willax Televisión
Willax Mediodía - MAY 21 - 1/3 - TITULARES Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - 4/5 - HABILITAN MÁS DE 80 MIL CITAS PARA PASAPORTE ELECTRÓNICO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - LA COLPOSCOPIA Y PAPANICOLAOU DETECTAN LESIONES PRECANCEROSAS Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - DESMANTELAN PUESTOS DE COMERCIANTES INFORMALES Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - 5/5 -¿ASÍ EXISTE UNA ESTRATEGIA DEL MINCETUR CONTRA ARANCELES? Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - 2/5 - LOS ENCAÑONAN PARA ROBARLE CAMIONETA Willax.
Yo Caviar - MAY 21 - 1/1 - LA INVERSIÓN EN PABELLÓN PERUANO HA SIDO ENTRE 9 A 11 MILLONES Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - 3/5 - DOMINGO PÉREZ PIDE QUE JERÍ SEA RETIRADO DE LA ANC Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - LOS ENCAÑONAN PARA ROBARLE CAMIONETA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - JOVEN ESTUDIANTE VIVE CON DOS BALAS EN SU CUERPO Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - FIZCALIZADOR ES ATACADO POR TRABAJADOR INFORMAL Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - ROBAN A ESTUDIANTES CON AUTOS DE ALTA GAMA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - DOMINGO PÉREZ PIDE QUE JERÍ SEA RETIRADO DE LA ANC Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - 1/5 - EXTORSIONADOR MUERE TRAS COLOCAR EXPLOSIVO EN VIVIENDA Willax.
Al Día con Willax - MAY 21 - ENFRENTAMIENTO ENTRE PESCADORES Y PNP POR DESALOJO Willax.
Además hoy día 21 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.