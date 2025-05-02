GRABADO el 02-05-2025

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - BOLUARTE SALIÓ CON ROSTRO VENDADO TRAS CIRUGPIA DE NARIZ

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax en vivo - ENTROMETIDOS - TODOS CONTRA TODOS - 02/05/2025.

Willax Deportes - MAY 02 - 1/3 - ALIANZA EXPLOTA CONTRA EL ÁRBITRO Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 02 - 2/3 Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 02 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - 1/2 - PELEA EN PUENTE TERMINA EN TRAGEDIA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - 2/2 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - EL RESTAURANTE CON EL MEJOR CALDO DE GALLINA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - PELEA EN PUENTE TERMINA EN TRAGEDIA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - MADRE DE JOVEN AGREDIDO EN PUENTE PIDE AYUDA Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - 1/3 - DINA BOLUARTE NO PAGÓ A MÉDICOS POR CIRUGÍAS Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - BOLUARTE SALIÓ CON ROSTRO VENDADO TRAS CIRUGPIA DE NARIZ.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - 2/3 - PPC EN SU HORA CRÍTICA Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - 3/3 - ¿QUIÉN SERÁ EL CANDIDATO DEL PPC? Willax.

Contra Corriente - MAY 02 - 2/2 - EL ABOGADO DEL "MÉTODO EFICCOP" Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - DINA BOLUARTE NO PAGÓ A MÉDICOS POR CIRUGÍAS Willax.

Además hoy día 03 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Willax en vivo - ENTROMETIDOS - TODOS CONTRA TODOS - 02/05/2025

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 02 - 1/3 - ALIANZA EXPLOTA CONTRA EL ÁRBITRO Willax

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 02 - 2/3 Willax

video

Willax Deportes - MAY 02 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - 1/2 - PELEA EN PUENTE TERMINA EN TRAGEDIA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - 2/2 - DESPEDIDA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - EL RESTAURANTE CON EL MEJOR CALDO DE GALLINA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - PELEA EN PUENTE TERMINA EN TRAGEDIA Willax

video

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 02 - MADRE DE JOVEN AGREDIDO EN PUENTE PIDE AYUDA Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - 1/3 - DINA BOLUARTE NO PAGÓ A MÉDICOS POR CIRUGÍAS Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - BOLUARTE SALIÓ CON ROSTRO VENDADO TRAS CIRUGPIA DE NARIZ

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - 2/3 - PPC EN SU HORA CRÍTICA Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - 3/3 - ¿QUIÉN SERÁ EL CANDIDATO DEL PPC? Willax

video

Contra Corriente - MAY 02 - 2/2 - EL ABOGADO DEL "MÉTODO EFICCOP" Willax

video

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 02 - DINA BOLUARTE NO PAGÓ A MÉDICOS POR CIRUGÍAS Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Feria Internacional de las Alasitas y las Cruces de Mayo (Puno)

Feria Internacional de las Alasitas y las Cruces de Mayo (Puno)

Festividad de la Santísima Cruz de Tayta Ccaullapa (Huancavelica)

Festividad de la Santísima Cruz de Tayta Ccaullapa (Huancavelica)

Creación política del centro poblado San Pedro de Pari (Junín)

Creación política del centro poblado San Pedro de Pari (Junín)

Festividad de la Cruz de Velacuy en Abancay (Apurímac)

Festividad de la Cruz de Velacuy en Abancay (Apurímac)

Festividad del Señor de Muruhuay en Tarma (Junín)

Festividad del Señor de Muruhuay en Tarma (Junín)

Fiesta de la Cruz de Mayo

Fiesta de la Cruz de Mayo