GRABADO el 10-07-2025

LATINA NOTICIAS: EDICIÓN MEDIODÍA - JUEVES 10 DE JULIO DEL 2025

PIDEN PRISIÓN PREVENTIVA PARA PRESUNTOS INTEGRANTES DE 'LOS INJERTOS DEL CONO NORTE'.

La crítica situación de GLP por bloqueos en Tacna: Cisternas tienen que tomar desvíos para abastecer.

Combi perdió el control: Cámara registró el momento del despiste.

¿Denunciarán penalmente a mineros que bloquean la Panamericana Sur?.

Gustavo Rodríguez: Mi madre se jodió cuando le dijeron que deje el colegio".

Así nos afecta la minería ilegal: Latina expone documental 'Nuestro Oro' frente a universitarios.

Detiene a policías por transportar 90 kilos de droga.

Extorsionadores incendian bus: Nuevo ataque contra transportistas.

LATINA NOTICIAS: EDICIÓN MEDIODÍA - JUEVES 10 DE JULIO DEL 2025.

PODER JUDICIAL DICTA IMPEDIMENTO DE SALIDA CONTRA SUSANA VILLARÁN POR 36 MESES.

Mineros anuncian que seguirán con bloqueo y caminante reclama: "No deberían cobrar".

Entran como falsos pasajeros y roban más de 30 mil soles: Asaltantes están prófugos.

Patricia del Río señaló que nos ha costado demasiado hablar sobre la guerra contra el terrorismo..

¿Las autoridades no piensan en servir a los demás? El abogado penalista Vladimir Padilla responde..

FISCAL DE LA NACIÓN: "LA MINERÍA ILEGAL MUEVE MÁS DINERO QUE EL NARCOTRÁFICO EN EL PERÚ".

Además hoy día 10 de Julio en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Fiesta de San Isidro en el distrito de Aco en Concepción (Junín)

Fiesta de San Isidro en el distrito de Aco en Concepción (Junín)

Aniversario de Fundación de Puerto Maldonado

Aniversario de Fundación de Puerto Maldonado

Creación del distrito de Santa Cruz (Huaylas)

Creación del distrito de Santa Cruz (Huaylas)

Batalla de Huamachuco

Batalla de Huamachuco

FEXTICUM - Feria de Exposiciones Típicos Culturales de Monsefú

FEXTICUM - Feria de Exposiciones Típicos Culturales de Monsefú

Fiestas patronales en los pueblos de Áncash

Fiestas patronales en los pueblos de Áncash

