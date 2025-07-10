LATINA NOTICIAS: EDICIÓN MEDIODÍA - JUEVES 10 DE JULIO DEL 2025
Latina Televisión (también conocida como Latina TV o Latina) es un canal peruano de señal abierta que busca llevar a la audiencia nacional e internacional contenidos de amplia variedad a través de formatos que entretengan y sean de provecho para todos los miembros de la familia. Emitimos señal desde 1983.
PIDEN PRISIÓN PREVENTIVA PARA PRESUNTOS INTEGRANTES DE 'LOS INJERTOS DEL CONO NORTE'.
La crítica situación de GLP por bloqueos en Tacna: Cisternas tienen que tomar desvíos para abastecer.
Combi perdió el control: Cámara registró el momento del despiste.
¿Denunciarán penalmente a mineros que bloquean la Panamericana Sur?.
Gustavo Rodríguez: Mi madre se jodió cuando le dijeron que deje el colegio".
Así nos afecta la minería ilegal: Latina expone documental 'Nuestro Oro' frente a universitarios.
Detiene a policías por transportar 90 kilos de droga.
Extorsionadores incendian bus: Nuevo ataque contra transportistas.
PODER JUDICIAL DICTA IMPEDIMENTO DE SALIDA CONTRA SUSANA VILLARÁN POR 36 MESES.
Mineros anuncian que seguirán con bloqueo y caminante reclama: "No deberían cobrar".
Entran como falsos pasajeros y roban más de 30 mil soles: Asaltantes están prófugos.
Patricia del Río señaló que nos ha costado demasiado hablar sobre la guerra contra el terrorismo..
¿Las autoridades no piensan en servir a los demás? El abogado penalista Vladimir Padilla responde..
FISCAL DE LA NACIÓN: "LA MINERÍA ILEGAL MUEVE MÁS DINERO QUE EL NARCOTRÁFICO EN EL PERÚ".
