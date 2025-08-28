GRABADO el 29-08-2025

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - PIERDE LA MANO TRATANDO DE DETONAR EXPLOSIVO Willax

Hechos en Willax - AGO 29 - 1/3 Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 29 - GRAN EXPLOSIÓN PARA ROBAR CAJERO AUTOMÁTICO Willax.

Willax en vivo - HABLA CHINO - 28/08/2025 Willax Televisión.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - 4/5 - TC DECIDE EL FUTURO DEL CASO CÓCTELES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - 3/5 - FREDY HINOJOSA REEMPLAZA A JUAN JOSÉ SANTIVÁÑEZ Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - DEFENSA DE KEIKO AFIRMA QUE INVESTIGACIÓN NO TIENE SUSTENTO Willax.

Yo Caviar - AGO 29 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - FISCALÍA PONE EN LA MIRA A SANTIVÁÑEZ Y NICANOR Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - EL PERÚ SE DEFIENDE EN LA CIDH Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - PIERDE LA MANO TRATANDO DE DETONAR EXPLOSIVO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - ENFRENTAMIENTO DE VÁNDALOS DEJA UN HERIDO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - PERDIÓ UNA PIERDEEN ACCIDENTE DE TRÁNSITO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - RECIBE AMENAZAS DE MUERTE POR DEFENDER A NMENORES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - 2/5 -UNIVERSIDAD DE LIMA OTORGA RECONOCIMIENTO A JULIO VELARDE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 29 - MADRE DESNATURALIZADA AGREDE Y ABANADONA A SU HIJA Willax.

Además hoy día 29 de Agosto en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Creación del pueblo de Nasca (Ica)

Creación del pueblo de Nasca (Ica)

Semana Turística de la provincia de Bellavista en la región San Martín

Semana Turística de la provincia de Bellavista en la región San Martín

Semana jubilar y turística de la provincia de Oxapampa (Pasco)

Semana jubilar y turística de la provincia de Oxapampa (Pasco)

FERITAC en la región Tacna

FERITAC en la región Tacna

Fundación de la Universidad Nacional del Altiplano

Fundación de la Universidad Nacional del Altiplano

Golpe de Estado de Francisco Morales Bermúdez

Golpe de Estado de Francisco Morales Bermúdez

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es viernes, 29 de agosto de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.55
