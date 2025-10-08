¿GOROSITO RENUEVA CON ALIANZA LIMA? Horas claves para conocer su CONTINUIDAD Líbero
Tras despedirse del Torneo Clausura, Néstor Gorosito no está confirmado en Alianza Lima para la temporada 2026. Su continuidad se resuelve en las próximas horas.
Enlaces Útiles
Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ
Desde Líbero
¿GOROSITO RENUEVA CON ALIANZA LIMA? Horas claves para conocer su CONTINUIDAD Líbero.
KEVIN SERNA rompe su silencio y afirma que su sueño siempre fue representar a su PAÍS NATAL Líbero.
ALIANZA LIMA VS ADIFFEM por LIBERTADORES: Hora y canal para ver el partido Líbero.
SERGIO PEÑA es AMPAYADO EN UNA DISCOTECA tras derrota de ALIANZA LIMA Líbero.
¿EN QUÉ FECHA puede salir CAMPEÓN UNIVERSITARIO? ALIANZA se DESPIDE del TÍTULO Líbero.
¡MUCHA FUERZA! Miguel Ángel Russo, DT de Boca Juniors, atraviesa delicado estado de salud Líbero.
¡ALZÓ LA VOZ! CEPPELINI deja MENSAJE tras DERROTA de ALIANZA LIMA en el CLAUSURA Líbero.
CERRO PORTEÑO SOL DE AMÉRICA: dónde y a qué hora ver por Copa Paraguay Líbero.
IVAN RAKITIC CONFIESA APODO DE ZAMBRANO EN SCHALKE DE ALEMANIA Líbero.
ERYC CASTILLO habla sobre el LIDERATO de UNIVERSITARIO en el CLAUSURA Líbero.
Se sinceran y hablan sin filtros sobre la trayectoria de Paolo Guerrero EnVivoLR.
UNIVERSITARIO VS JUAN PABLO II FECHA 13 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero.
ALIANZA LIMA VS ALIANZA UNIVERSIDAD FECHA 13 TORNEO CLAUSURA LIGA 1 2025 Líbero.
UNIVERSITARIO venció a JUAN PABLO II y se consolida como favorito a CAMPEONAR el CLAUSURA Líbero.
¡MOMENTO DEL ADIÓS! Guerrero anunció la FECHA DE SU RETIRO del fútbol profesional.
Además hoy día 08 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.
Líbero
Todos los videos desde Líbero en Youtube.