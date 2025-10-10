GRABADO el 10-10-2025

Hechos en Willax - OCT 10 - 1/3 - CONGRESISTAS REACCIONAN A CRISIS POLÍTICA Willax

Willax en vivo - JOSÉ JERÍ ES EL NUEVO PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA - 10/10/2025 Willax Televisión.

Hechos en Willax - OCT 10 - 2/3 - "LA PRIORIDAD ES LA INSEGURIDAD DE TODOS LOS PERUANOS" Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - 4/4 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Hechos en Willax - OCT 10 - 1/3 - CONGRESISTAS REACCIONAN A CRISIS POLÍTICA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - 3/4 - CONGRESO APROBÓ VACANCIA DE BOLUARTE CON 122 VOTOS Willax.

Hechos en Willax - OCT 10 - FISCALÍA SOLICITA IMPEDIMENTO DE SALIDA DEL PAÍS PARA DINA BOLUARTE.

Hechos en Willax - OCT 10 - EXPECTATIVA SOBRE EL PARADERO DE DINA BOLUARTE Willax.

Hechos en Willax - OCT 10-ABOGADO DE DINA BOLUARTE ASEGURA QUE EXPRESIDENTA ESTA EN SU CASA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - "EN ESTE TIEMPO APP PRIORIZÓ LA ESTABILIDAD POLÍTICA" Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - JOSÉ JERÍ RUMBO A PALACIO DE GOBIERNO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - LAS INVESTIGACIONES Y EL POLÉMICO PERFIL DE JOSÉ JERÍ Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - 2/4 - ARTISTAS AMENAZADOS POR EXTORSIONES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - 1/4 - LA PRIMERA NOCHE DE LA VACADA EXPRESIDENTE Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - ¿DÓNDE ESTÁ DINA BOLUARTE? Willax.

Al Día con Willax - OCT 10 - ASÍ INFORMÓ LA PRENSA INTERNACIONAL A LA VACANCIA DE BOLUARTE Willax.

Además hoy día 10 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día Mundial del Huevo

Día Mundial del Huevo

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Semana Mundial del Espacio

Semana Mundial del Espacio

Fiesta de San Francisco de Borja o Tata Pancho en Yunguyo

Fiesta de San Francisco de Borja o Tata Pancho en Yunguyo

Día Mundial contra la Pena de Muerte

Día Mundial contra la Pena de Muerte

Día Nacional del Cuy

Día Nacional del Cuy

