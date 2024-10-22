Según el exasesor del Ministerio Público, Jaime Villanueva, la presidenta y la exfiscal de la Nación se reunieron en privado hasta en cinco oportunidades para intercambiar beneficios. Villanueva asegura que llegó a coordinar con Boluarte directamente.
