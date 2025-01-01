 

AVIÓN se ESTRELLA contra HELICÓPTERO MILITAR en WASHINGTON D.C con 64 pasajeros abordo | El Comercio

Un helicóptero Sikorsky H-60 #BlackHawk del Ejército de #EstadosUnidos y un avión comercial Bombardier CRJ700 de PSA Airlines, filial de #AmericanAirlines, con 60 pasajeros a bordo y cuatro tripulantes, colisionaron en el aire la noche de este miércoles mientras la aeronave comercial se preparaba para aterrizar en el Aeropuerto Nacional Reagan, en #Washington D.C.

