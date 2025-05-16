GRABADO el 16-05-2025

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - MENOR PIERDE PARTE DEL BRAZO TRAS DETONAR EXPLOSIVO Willax

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - 4/5 - CAE "CUCHILLO", PRESUNTO ASESINO DE 13 MINEROS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - ESTUDIANTES TOMAN LA UNI Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - LO BUENO Y LO MALO DE LA MARCHA BLANCA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - 5/5 - HAYA NUNCA PUDO SER PRESIDENTE POR FFAA Y EL COMERCIO Willax.

Yo Caviar - MAY 16 - 1/1 - MASACRE DE MILITARES CREÓ VETO FFAA AL APRA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - 3/5 - DINA BOLUARTE ENVÍA CARTA NOTARIAL A CIRUJANO CABANI Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - CAYÓ "CUCHILLO" EN COLOMBIA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - 2/5 - DETONARON EXPLOSIVOS EN EL MERCADO UNICACHI Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - SEGUNDO DÍA DE "MARCHA BLANCA" EN NUEVO AEROPUERTO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - DISPARAN CASI 20 VECES A PAREJA FUERA DE TIENDA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - MENOR PIERDE PARTE DEL BRAZO TRAS DETONAR EXPLOSIVO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - EXTRANJEROS CAPTURADOS EN FLAGRANCIA PODRÍAN SER EXPULSADOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - ASESINAN A HOMBRE TRAS DISCUSIÓN CON MUJER Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - DETONARON EXPLOSIVOS EN EL MERCADO UNICACHI Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 16 - FAMILIA FUE VÍCTIMA DEL ROBO DE CAMIONETA Willax.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Semana Turística de Nasca (Ica)

Semana Turística de Nasca (Ica)

Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión

Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión

El Día Internacional de la Luz

El Día Internacional de la Luz

Semana de la Identidad Cultural en Corrales (Tumbes)

Semana de la Identidad Cultural en Corrales (Tumbes)

Semana Mundial de las Naciones Unidas para la Seguridad Vial

Semana Mundial de las Naciones Unidas para la Seguridad Vial

Día Internacional de la Convivencia en Paz

Día Internacional de la Convivencia en Paz

